Section 8A Boys Soccer Matchups – Tuesday, October 12th

The prep soccer playoffs are heating up Monday, with six metro-area teams competing for playoff glory.

In Section 8A boys soccer, the Tech Tigers will play host to the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm. The Tigers are the #2 seed in the south half of the bracket, while the Storm hold the seventh seed.

The #3 seed Apollo Eagles will host #6 Minnewaska at Michie Field for a match beginning at 7 p.m.

The winners of these two games will meet Thursday.

The bottom half of the south bracket sees #5 Sartell travel to Little Falls to take on the Flyers. Start time is 4 p.m., while the #9 seed Rocori will take on #1 Cathedral at Whitney Park at 7 p.m.