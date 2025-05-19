SCTCC Junior College Baseball Tournament Update

REGION 13 FINAL FOUR/NORTH PLAINS DISTRICT

NJCAA NATIONAL JUNIOR COLLEGE

CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 9 CYCLONES 4

The Wood Ducks defeated their regional rivals the Cyclones, they each collected fourteen hits, they collect two doubles and two triples. Nathan Bunyard threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Shayne Pellin threw three innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Seth Nelson went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Connor Larsen went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Caden Besemer went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Joe Hansen went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Caden Stern went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he was hit by a pitch and Hunter Guenther went 1-for-5 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

Cyclones Evan Acheson threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave four hits, five runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Owen Hindermann threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Nate Lander threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Isaac Schroers threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout.

The offense was led by Devan Meran, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hayden Frank went 3-for-4 with a triple a walk and he scored a run and Griffin Dosan went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Kinnick Christensen went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Max Reis had two walks, Ben Rothstein had a walk and Danny Sanchez had a walk.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 21 RIVERLAND 6

The Legends defeated their regional rivals Riverland, they out hit them twenty to nine. This included five home runs and five doubles. Jaden Vorpahl threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah DeJong threw three innings, he gave up four hits four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jonah DeJong, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for four RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Connor Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for seven RBIs, a walk and he scored four runs. Gabe Cabera went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Isaac Hamann went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored four runs. Jaden Drill went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Devin Gutierrez went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Hunter Brodina went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and a walk, Jasmer Ortiz-Aponte went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Steve Heber had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

Carter McQuery threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Riley Jax threw 1 2/3 gave up five hits, seven runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Ben Zahm threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Evan Lenz, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alberto Rigual went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Peyton Ransom went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Dylan Carlson went 1-for-3 for a RBl and he scored a run.

CENTURY WOODS DUCKS 14 ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 0

The Wood Ducks defeated their regional rival the Legends, they out hit them eight to three, including a pair of doubles. Hunter Guenther threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mason McGowan threw two innings, he record two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Seth Tierney, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Caden Besemer went 1-for-2 with two doubles for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Riley Denning went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and Seth Nelson went 1-for-1 with two walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Adrian Warcken went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Hunter Guenther went 1-for-2 with a double, stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Hansen went 1-for-2 with two walks and Caden Stern went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run.

Jaxon Schoenroch threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Brady Swendsrud threw one inning, he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Blake Melsa threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Caden Evers, he went 1-for-2 and Devin Gutherrrez went 1-for-1 with a walk. Brenden Boesen went 1-for-1 and Connor Davis had a walk.

SCTC CYCLONES 8 RIVERLAND 2

The Cyclones defeated their regional rivals Riverland, they out hit them eighteen to eight, including three big home runs and two doubles. Lefty Hayden Frank threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Lefty Owen Hindermann threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Danny Sanchez, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Hayden Frank went 3-for-6 with two home runs. Devan Meran went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Kinnick Christensen went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Max Reis went 3-for-5 with a stolen base. Reece Berberich went 1-for-5 with a walk and Ben Rothstein went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and a walk. Luke Dam went 1-for-5 and Terrance Moody had a walk and he scored a run.

Riverland Jack Sorensen threw six innings, he gave up twelve hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Allan Rigual threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by David Gonzaga, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Albert Rigual had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jonathon Mora went 2-for-3 with a walk and Dylan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Evan Lenz went 2-for-2 with three walks and Raul Martinez went 1-for-5. Sam McEvoy went 1-for-4 and Peyton Ransom scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 17 SCTC CYCLONES 11

The Legends defeated their regional rivals the Cyclone, each collected twelve hits, the Legends collected four doubles, one triple and a grand slam. Devin Gutierrez threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. DaShawn Robinson threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs and a walk. Jaylen Vorpahl threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

Isaac Hamann went 1-for-5 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Josmer Ortiz- Aponte went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Devin Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Caden Evers went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Connor Davis went 2-for-5 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cooper Dack was hit twice by a pitch, had a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Brodina went 1-for-3 with two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jonah DeJong went 1-for-6 with a double and he scored a run.

Nathan Zander threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Evan Acheson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and one walk. Jonah Schneider threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and one run. Sam Nistler threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Hayden Frank, he went 3-for-4 with two walks and he scored two runs. Devan Meran went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Reece Berberich went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Danny Sanchez had a RBI and Luke Dam went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Max Reis went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Terrance Mooney went 1-for-6 and he scored two runs and Kinnick Christensen had a walk and he scored a run.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday May 18th

CENTURY COLLEGE WOOD DUCKS. 6. ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 4

The Wood Ducks defeated they regional rivals the Legends for the regional championship. They out hit them fourteen to twelve, including three doubles and a home run. Max Hodlow threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and three walks. Aiden Kearney threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Seth Luther threw 2 1/3 innings,he gave up three hits and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Hunter Guenther, he went 3-for-7 for two RBIs, and Seth Tierney went 3-for-4 with a double and two walks. Seth Nelson went 2-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Jack Erickson went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs. Adrian Warcken went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and two walks and Caden Besemer went 2-for-6 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Huberty went 1-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joe Hansen went 1-for-6 with a double and he scored a run and Caden Stern had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

Isaac Haman threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs, eleven hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jaylen Vorpahl threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. C. Prosch threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Caden Evers went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Connor Davis went 2-for-5 with a double, stolen base, walk and he scored a run. Jonah DeJong went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and Devin Guherrez went 3-for-6 with a stolen base. Isaac Hamann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jaden Drill went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Jasmer Ortiz-Aponte went 1-for-5, Gabe Cabrera went 1-for-1 and Hunter Brodina had a walk and he scored a run.