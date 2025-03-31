SCTCC Baseball Update

DCTC BLUE KNIGHTS 11 SCTCC CYCLONES 1

(Friday March 28th)

The Knights starting pitcher Taylor Morrissette threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Nathan Harrison threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. E. Moore threw 1 1/3 innings, he recorded a strikeout.

The Knights offense was led by Brady Schafer a sophomore from Rocori HS. He went 1-for-2 with a grand slam for four big RBIs and he was hit twice by a pitch. Bryson Mohs went 2-for-2 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nate Heymann went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and George Anderson had a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Cisewski went 1-for-1 with a triple, three walks and he scored a runs. Caiden Beliskle went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jake Gruebele from Sartell HS had a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Evan Nelson had a RBI and Brady Graupmann had a walk and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Sam Nistler, a righty sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins HS threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Zander threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carson McCain thew 2 1/3 innings, he gave one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody from SRR HS, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Hayden Frank went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Devan Meran went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Owen Hindermann had a walk. Reece Berberich went 1-for-2 and Wyatt Gabrielson had a walk.

DCTC BLUE KNIGHTS 3 SCTCC CYCLONES 1

(Friday March 28th)

The Blue Knights put up their runs early and hung on for the win, L. Manning started on the mound, he threw four innings four hits one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Simonson threw two innings, he gave up two hits and recorded three strikeouts. Lake Hagen threw one inning, he gave up one hit and recorded strikeouts.

The Blue Knights offense was led by Evan Nelson, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Brady Graupman went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-2 and Ciden Belisele went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Ian George went 1-for-3, and Brady Schafer had two walks and he scored a run.

The Cyclones pitcher Hayden Frank, lefty sophomore from STMA HS threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Owen Hindermann, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Landon Neiman from EVW HS had a walk. Hayden Frank went 3-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 with a walk and Carson McCain went 1-for-3.

ST. JOHN’S UNIV. JOHNNIES JV 14 SCTCC CYCLONES 11

(Thursday Thursday 27th

This was a real slug fest, the Cyclones out hit the Johnnies thirteen to nine. The starting pitcher for the Johnnies was Easton Fleck, he threw one inning, gave up two runs and three walks. Noah Jensen threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Magnuson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Tegan Mellgren threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Nelson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and recorded a strikeout. PJ Johnson threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Johnnies offense was led by Will Wareham, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, hit by a pitch, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Justin Brooks went 3-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs, Nate Bodine had a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Hoemann went 2-for-2 with a grand slam for four big RBIs. Jake Slipka went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Ben Rudser went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Parker Meyers went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Collin Kray was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Magnuson went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Hudson Poole scored two runs. Noah Miller went 1-for-4, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Nolan Dumonceaux went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes, he threw three innings he gave up seven hits and four runs. Brady Flicek threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Clay Faber threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Nick Krautkremer threw one inning, gave up one hit, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Hayden Frank, he went 1-for-3 with a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Danny Sanchez went 1-for-1 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Terrance Moody went 1-for-2 with a RBI and Devan Meran had a walk. Griffin Dosan went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Connor Morrissey went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a walk and Nick Zander went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a walk, Reese Berberich had a walk and Owen Hindermann was hit by a pitch.

