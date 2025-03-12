SCTCC Baseball Update

PENN STATE GREATER ALLEGHNY 16 SCTCC CYCLONES 12

The Cyclones out hit their foe 14-13, but they put up big runs 7 in the first, 4 in the fourth and three in the fifth inning. Pierson Burch a lefty freshman threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brian Koterba a lefty freshman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Travis Kovarik a righty freshman threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Sirchake a righty freshman threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Henry Dickmann, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Vinny DeVone went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lucas Demchak went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. No. 5 went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Braydon Patton was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Sawyer McKenzie had a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ray Ortiz went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Ryan Orosz had a pair of walks and he scored run and Petyon Krivanck had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Terrance Moody a righty sophomore from SRR HS gave up five hits, seven runs and one walk. Hunter Fuchs a righty freshman from Rocori HS threw 1 1/3 innings he gave gave up three walks. Brady Flicek a righty sophomore from Lakeville north HS, threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Krautkremer a righty freshman from Jordan HS, threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Danny Sanchez, he went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, three stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Griffin Dason went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Dam went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs and Owen Bode had a walk and he scored a run. Max Reis went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Hayden Frank went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Devan Meran went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk and Ben Rothstein had a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Reece Berberich went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Drew Yourczek went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 10 PENN STATE MONT ALTO 8

The Cyclones put up three runs in the first and four in the second inning to take a big early led. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Griffin Dosan, a right sophomore from Rock Ridge HS. He threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Evan Acheson, a right, sophomore from Rocori HS, he three three innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carson McCain a freshman, righty from NLS HS, he gave up two hits, five runs and two walks. Truman Toenjes threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Clay Faber a righty, freshman from Kimball HS threw one innning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Hayden Frank, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Devan Meran went 2-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit twice by a pitch and Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Danny Sanchez went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Luke Dam went 1-for-4 for a RBI, B. Skoog went 1-for-1, Max Reis was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Reece Berberich was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher was Elija White, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits, seven runs and two walks. Caleb Cautern threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Fogel, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Dylan Morgan went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Nick Lechert went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Beigler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.Wyatt Kissel went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Garrett Worth had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Nathan Smith had a walk, he was hit by a pitch he scored a run, Kyler Nolan scored a run and Garrett Rosenberry was hit by a pitch, he had three walks and he scored a run.

NEXT GAME:

SCTCC CYCLONES

SATURDAY MARCH 15th

INDIAN HILLS WARRIORS 1:00/3:30

SUNDAY MARCH 16th

INDIAN HILLS WARRIORS 1:00

@ CENTERVILLE, IOWA