SCTCC Fall World Series Results

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES GREEN AND BLACK WORLD SERIES

GAME No. 2

BLACK 13 GREEN 12

The Black had two big innings, including five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the win. Lefty Owen Hinderman started on the mound, he threw three innings, Righty Hayden Frank threw two innings and Nick threw two innings to earn the win.

The Black offense was led by Wyatt Gabrielson, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored a run. Connor Morrissey went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Landon Nieman went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Hinderman went 3-for-4, he had four stolen bases, scored three runs and he earned a walk. Hayden Frank went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Bode went 1-for-5 with a double, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored one run. AJ Galvin earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Green starting pitcher was Griffin Dosan, he threw three innings, Truman Toenjes threw two innings and Jonah Schneider threw two innings. Their offense was led by Kinnick Christensen, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Griffin Dosan went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reece Berberich went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Fliczek went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.Carson McCann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Skoog went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Reis was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk and Luke Dam earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

GAME NO. 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

GREEN 7 BLACK 3

The Green starting pitcher was Carson McCain, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kinnick Christensen, he went 2-for-3 with a home run three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Griffin Dosan went 2-for-4 with double and Nathan Zander went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Skoog and Reece Berberich both went 1-for-3 with a double and Brady Ficek went 1-for-3 for two RBIs.

The Black offense was led by Hayden Frank, he went 2-for-4 with a home for a RBI, he scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Owen Hindermann went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and Drew Yourczek went 1-for-3.

The Black/Green are now tied one game a piece, to TBA when they will continue, likely, Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday next week.