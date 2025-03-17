SCTCC Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH CC CYCLONES BASEBALL UPDATE

INDIAN HILLS WARRIORS11SCTCC CYCLONES 1

The Warriors out hit the Cyclones 12-3, as they put up two runs in the second, three runs in the third, four runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth innings. They played errorless ball in support of Cole Huebner a righty sophomore, he threw five innings, gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Ethan Acevedo, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zachavi Pace went 2-for-2 for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Boris Rodriguez went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and AJ Marchetti went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Tijmen Nagel went 2-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cale Clark went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Kevin Ramos went 1-for-2- with a pair of walks and he scored a run. Victor Mijanes went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and J. Castillo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Sam Nistler a righty sophomore from EVW HS, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs and two walks. Kayden Swenson a righty freshman from Elk River HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Hayden Frank, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI. Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa went 1-for-2, Danny Sanchez from Miami, Florida had a walk and he scored a run and Devan Meran from Miami, Florida was hit by a pitch.

INDIAN HILLS WARRIORS 7 SCTCC CYCLONES 4

The Cyclones were defeated by the Warriors, they were out hit seven to six and they had a big second inning as they put two runs and three big runs in the sixth innings. Taiwan Uran-Kai Chang started on the mound for the Warriors a freshman righty. He threw six innings, gave up six hits and three runs. A.Ennius threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued a pair of a walks. Lincoln Muller a lefty freshman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up no hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Zacavi Pace, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for four RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Ramos went 2-for-2 for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Tijmen Nagel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and J. Castillo went 1-for-3. Ethan Acevedo had a sacrifice fly for a RBI an Victor Mijares had a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Boris Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases an he scored two runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Hayden Frank a lefty sophomore from STMA HS, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Evan Acheson a righty sophomore from Rocori HS threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Drew Yourczek from Royalton HS, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Devan Meran went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he a walk and Griffan Dosan scored a run. Wyatt Gabrielson from Brainerd HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Terrance Moody went 1-for-2 with a walk and, Hayden Frank went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Danny Sanchez had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

INDIAN HILLS WARRIORS 16 SCTCC CYCLONES 9

(Sunday March 16th)

The Warriors out hit the Cyclones thirteen to ten, they put up seven runs in the first, two in the fourth, three sixth and two in seventh innings. Their starting pitcher was Kurtis Smith a righty sophomore, threw six innings. He gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kayne Braxton a righty sophomore threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Wesly Martinez a righty sophomore threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Tijmen Nagel, he went 3-for-4 with a double for five RBIs, a walk, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Caleb Clark went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and Kevin Ramos went 2-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Acevedo went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, one walk and he scored a pair of runs. Diego Mendez went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored three runs. Zachavi Pace went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, one walk and he scored a run. J. Castillo went 1-for-3, two walks, stolen base and he scored two runs. Dan Balderas-Lujan went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Boris Rodriguez had a RBI, one walk, a stolen base and he scored a two runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Griffin Dosan a righty sophomore threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Zander a righty freshman from Maple Lake HS, threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recored three strikeouts. Clay Faber a righty freshman from Kimball HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk. Carson McCain a righty freshman from NLS HS threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody from SRR HS, went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Rothstein from SRR HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Luke Dam from Burnsville HS went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Danny Sanchez from Miami, Florida went 2-for-3, with a walk, two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Wyatt Gabrielson from Brainerd HS went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run.

NEXT CYCLONES GAME

Thursday March 27th

@ St. John’s University 1:00

NEXT HUSKIES GAMES

Friday March 21st

@ Sioux Falls 1:00

Saturday March 22nd

@ Sioux Falls 12:00/2:00

Sunday

@ Sioux Falls 12:00