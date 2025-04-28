SCTCC Baseball Update

COMMUNITY COLLEGE ROUNDUP

RIGDEWATER WARRIORS 9 ANOKA RAMSEY 2

The Warriors defeated the Golden Rams, the starting pitcher was Gabe Rohman, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. Max Athmann, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Prieve went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Sawyer Thompson, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Flahaven threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks an he had a strikeout. Cole Swift went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Anthony Micheli went 2-for-3 with a double.

SCSU CYCLONES 3 ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 1

The Cyclones defeated the Legends, backed by Griffan Dosan,s pitching performance. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Owen Hindermann threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts. Hayden Frank went 3-for-4 with a triple and a stolen base and Reece Berberich went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and a sacrifice fly and Luke Dam went 2-for-3 for a RBI.

The Legends starting pitcher was Jalen Vorpahl, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Devin Gutierrez went 1-for-3 with a HR for a RBI and a walk. Jaden Drill and Connor Davis both went 1-for-4 with a double and Drill with a walk.

SCSU CYCLONES 14 ALEXADNRIA LEGENDS 9

The Cyclones out hit the Legends sixteen to four. The starting pitcher was Z. Zander, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, 5 runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Hindermann threw two innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hayden Frank went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two walks and two runs. Terrance Moody went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Griffan Dosan went 2-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs.

The Legends pitcher DaShaun Robinson threw five innings, he gave up eights hits, four runs and he had four strikeouts. Z. Anderson threw 2/3 of a inning, he gave up five hits, six runs. Connor Davis went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, Jonah DeJong went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Gabe Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs.

CENTRAL LAKES RAIDERS 10 MINN. STATE SPARTANS 3

The Raiders defeated the Fergus Falls Spartans, their starting pitcher was Isaiah Usher, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and recorded six strikeouts. The Raiders Daniel Miller went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and two runs. Logan Huss went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Atreyu Marcelo went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and two walks.

The Minn. State Spartans starting pitcher was Hunter Holtti, he threw five innings he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and eight strikeouts. Eli Stevens threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he had one strikeout. Evan Lunde went 1-for-2 with a double with two walks and he scored two runs. Dalton Heater went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Carson Bevill went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI.

MINN. STATE SPARTANS 4 CENTRAL LAKES RAIDERS 1

TheSpartans out hit the Raiders 4-1. Starting pitcher was Tyson Barthel he threw seven innings, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dalton Heater went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Carson Bussell went 1-for-3 for 2 RBIs.

The Raiders pitcher Atreya Marcelo threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and had a pair of strikeouts.

SCSU HUSKIES UPDATE

SCSU HUSKIES 6 MINOT STATE BEAVERS 2

They out hit them 7-6, their starting pitcher was Brady Nelson. He threw six innings, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Liam Moreno went 1-for-1 with a home run for a RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ethan Navratil went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Wyatt Tweet had two RBIs.

The Beavers starting pitch was Hayden Bode, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and two walks. G. Shearon threw one inning, he gave up two runs and two walks. Jake Orthner went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Noah Gutierrez went 1-for-3 for a RBI.

SCSU HUSKIES 11 MINOT STATE BEAVERS 3

The Huskies out hit the Beavers fourteen to eleven. Brcye Bassefeld threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, seven walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Liam Moreno went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, and a run and Ethan Navtatil went 2-for-5 with home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs.

The Beavers pitcher was Anthony Disantis, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and had three strikeouts. Connor Hill went 2-for-5 with a double, Oscar Pegg went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run.