SCTCC Cyclones Baseball Update

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team was in action this weekend.

SCTCC CYCLONES 13 MINNESOTA STATE CC SPARTANS 0 (5 innings) (Game #1 Saturday)

The Cylcones had their offense rolling, as they collected eleven hits, including a pair of home runs. This gave Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School great support, he started on the mound. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up 3 hits, issued 3 walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Cyclone offense was led by a couple of early home runs by Erik Holloman from Mounds View High School. He went 1 for 3 with a big three run home run and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Solis from Gregory, Texas went 1 for 3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Anthony Rodriguez from Miami, Florida went 2 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Zeke Haas from Eaton, Colorado went 2 for 3 for 3 RBI’s and Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s. Will Funk from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned one walk and he scored a run. Darnavus Martin from Deerfield Beach, Florida went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier from Foley High School earned three walks and he scored three runs. Frank Fernandez from Homestead, Florida scored a run and Nick Allen from Duluth East High School scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Wyatt Halvorson threw 2 innings, he gave up 6 hits, 9 runs, issued 5 walks and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Maanum threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Kyle Doup, Justin Dykhoff and Chris Norby all went 1 for 3. Gergen Moritz earned two walks and Watt Hamann earned a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 15 MINNESOTA STATE CC SPARTANS 2 (5 Innings)

(Game #2 Saturday)

The Cyclones collected eighteen hits, including two home runs, a triple and six doubles, to give their pitchers a lot of cushion. Grady Fuchs started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Cordell Lazer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by five multi-hit performers; led by Erik Holloman, he went 3 for 3 with a home run and a double for 4 RBI’s and he scored three runs. Dylan Haskamp went 3 for 3 with a double for four RBI’s and he scored a run. Keith Harden went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Puig went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Will Funk went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Marcus Cantu went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1 for 2 with a triple for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Darnavus Martin went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run and Jackson Peter earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Carter Block and Nick Allen both scored a run and Carter Beck went 1 for 2.

SCTCC CYCLONES 7 MINNESOTA STATE CC SPARTANS 6 (9 Innings)

(Game #3 Sunday @ Putz)

The Cyclones had to come from behind in this one, they were down 5-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning. They put up four big runs, capped off by a three run home run, a shot to centerfield that was near 400’ by Will Funk. Both teams collected ten hits, by a pair of home runs and a triple led the way to a big 7-6 win. This was a scheduled 7 inning game, it went 9 innings. Starting pitcher for the Cyclones, Sam Boysen, a freshman right hander from Rochester John Marshall High School, threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up 6 hits, 4 runs and he recorded 4 strikeouts. Preston Schlagel a freshman right hander from Big Lake High School, threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded 2 strikeouts. Carter Dox a freshman from Aitkin High School threw 1 2/3 innings, he issued 3 walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Ochoa a freshman lefty from Oak Forest, Illinois, threw one inning in relief, he gave up 2 hits, and he recorded a strikeout. Grant Ludwig, sophomore right hander from Paynesville High threw 1 2/3 innings in earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclone offense was led by Will Funk, he had an outstanding game, he went 3 for 3 with two home runs and a triple for 4 huge RBI’s and he earned a walk. Eric Holloman went 2 for 3 with a home run for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Drew Beier went 1 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice bunt and Dylan Haskamp went 1 for 1 for a huge RBI, to drive in the winning run and he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Michael Solis went 1 for 2 and Keith Harden went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Nick Allen and Carson Geislinger both scored a run and Brandon Puig earned a walk.

The Spartans starting pitcher Will Hoernemann threw seven innings, he gave up 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks and he recorded 3 strikeouts. Justin Dykhoff threw the final inning, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up 4 hits, 2 runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans Justin Dykhoff went 2 for 3 with 2 doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Oetter went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Chris Norby went 1 for 5 with double for a RBI. Isaiah Sykora went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kyle Doup went 2 for 5 for a RBI.Wyatt Hamann went 1 for 5 and he scored a run, Tyler Wapola was hit by a pitch and Teigen Moritz earned a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 10 MINNESOTA STATE CC SPARTANS 0 (6 Innings)

The Cyclones defeated the Spartans with solid defense and timely hitting. Their starting pitcher Christian Lessman,a freshman right hander, from New London-Spicer High School. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just 3 hits, 2 walks and he recorded 5 strikeouts.

Erik Holloman the Cyclones shortstop went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Funk the Cyclones center fielder went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. John Blanchett was a pinch hitter went 1 for 1 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp the Cyclones second baseman went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keith Harten the Cyclones DH had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jake Fietz the Cyclones left fielder, went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Drew Beier the Cyclones right fielder went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Michael Solis the Cyclones catcher went 1 for 2 and Jackson Peter the Cyclones third baseman earned a walk. Frank Hernandez, pinch hitter went 1 for 1, Jeremy Brown earned a walk and he scored a run, Nick Allen scored a run and John Deschamps earned a walk.

The Spartans starting pitcher Justin Dykhoff threw 3 innings, he gave up 5 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks and he recorded 3 strikeouts. They were led on offense by Chris Norby, he went 1 for 3, Wyatt Hamann and Isaiah Sykora both went 1 for 2.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 15th (Anoka)

Anoka Ramsey Community College

2:00/4:00

Saturday April 17th (Putz)

Central Lakes Community College Brainerd

1:00/3:00

Sunday April 18th (Putz)

Central Lakes Community College Brainerd

1:00

CENTRAL STANDINGS

TEAMS CONFERENCE OVERALL

St. Cloud Cyclones 2-0 8-1

Fergus Falls Spartans 1-2 2-7

Central Lakes Raiders 0-9 8-4

Northland Pioneers 0-0 1-7