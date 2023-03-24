SCSU Baseball Update – March 24th, 2023

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

The Huskies opened up their NSIC play with a big win over the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State. This was after both teams searched for some green grass to play on. They found that in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 6 SOUTHWEST MN ST MUSTANGS 3

(Thursday March 23rd)

The Huskies defeated the Mustangs, backed by four big runs in the first inning. They collected eight hits, a four run first inning and four big doubles. This gave the Huskies pitchers a great deal of support. Lefty Jack Habeck a junior from Appleton, Wisconsin started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Jack scattered seven hits, gave up three runs, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior from Paynesville Area High School and a transfer from St. Cloud Tech College earned the save with 1/3 of inning of relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was by Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany High School, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Sam Riola a senior from Blaine High School went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. John Nett a junior from Appleton, Wisconsin went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua a sophomore from LaCosta Canyon High School in California went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run.. Tyler Schiller a junior from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Mitchell Gumbko a junior from Forrest Hills Northern High School of Michigan went 1-for-1. Otto Grimm a junior from Bemidji High School was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Shoreland Lutheran High School of Wisconsin had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was righty Shay Endres a freshman from Alexandria Area High School. He started and threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty Kobe Lovell a junior threw four innings, in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mustangs offense was led by Max Kalenberg, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Chase McDaniel went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Owen Latnedrsse went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Peyton Nash went 1-for-3. Isaac Nett a junior from Albany High School went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jaxon Haase went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV HUSKIES 4 SOUTHWEST MN ST MUSTANGS 1

(Thursday March 23rd)

The Huskies defeated the Mustangs, they collected nine hits, including a home run, triple and a double. They picked up two big runs in the seventh inning to give their starting pitcher, righty Drew Beier. A junior from Foley High School, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs threw the ninth inning in relief, he faced three batters and retired them on eleven pitches to earn the save.

The Huskies offense was led by second baseman Sam Riola, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI. DH Ben Clapp a junior from Maple High School went 1-for-2 with a home run and he earned a pair of walks. Third base/Left fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Third baseman Tate Wallat a junior and a transfer from Everett College, went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Catcher Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 and center fielder John Nett went 1-for-4. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 1-for-4, first baseman Mason Primus earned a walk. Left fielder Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-2 and Parker Savard a senior from Hammer, Ontario scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher lefty Carter Petron a junior from Royalton High School threw 6 2/3 innings, he did scatter nine hits, gave up three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Hayden Molva a junior from Norwood Young America threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up a walk and a run.

The Mustangs offense was led by Keenan Wenzel, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Jaxon Haase and Brady Petron, a sophomore from Royalton High School both earned a walk. Jake Tauer and Robbie Smith both went 1-for-3.

