SCSU Baseball Update- March 27th, 2023

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

The Huskies found green grass in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where they took on their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference rivals the Augustana Vikings in a big three game series.

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 1 AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 0

(Friday March 24th)

The Huskies defeated the Vikings in a classic pitching dual in ten innings, they outhit their rivals six to four and played solid defense. The Huskies got a huge double in the bottom of tenth inning by Drew Beier followed by a single by Tate Wallet for the walk off win. Righty Sam Riola, a senior from Blaine High started on the mound, he threw nine innings. He scattered four hits, issued three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Riley Ahern a senior form The Academy of Holy Angels threw the tenth inning in relief, he faced three batters and he recorded one strikeout to earn the win.

The Huskies offense was led by Junior Drew Beier from Foley High School and a St. Cloud TC Cyclone transfer, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored the game only run. Junior Tate Wallat a junior from Todd Beamer High School of Washington went 1-for-4 for a RBI, with his walk off single. Junior Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson, went 2-for-4. Sophomore Garrett Bevacqua a transfer from Orange Coast College went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Senior Drew Bulson, from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-4 and Junior John Nett from Kimberly High School of Wisconsin had a stolen base and he threw a Vikings base runner out from his center field position.

The starting pitcher for the Vikings was righty Caleb Safari a junior from Moorhead High School. He threw 9 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Vikings offense was led by a quad of players that went 1-for-4. Leading the way was a junior from Willmar High School Drey Dirksen, he went 1-for-4 including a double. Trevor Winterstein, Ragan Pinnow and Jack Hines all went 1-for-4 with singles. Jack Sutton and Luke Ballweg both earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 8 AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 3

Saturday March 25th)

The Huskies defeated the Vikings, they put up four big runs in the first inning and they outhit the Vikings thirteen to six, including a pair of home runs and a pair of doubles. This gave the Huskies a great deal of support, starting pitcher Lefty Luke Tupy a sophomore from New Prague High School, threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior and a St. Cloud Tech College transfer threw 1 23/ innings, to earn this third save, he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by DH Sam Riola, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. First baseman Ethan Navatril went 1-for-3 with a home run and Center fielder John Nett went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Second baseman Drew Beier went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, Third baseman Tate Wallet went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Drew Bulson and left fielder Tyler Schiller both earned a walk.

The Vikings starting pitcher was righty Ryan Jares, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Kai Taylor threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Gabe Pilla threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four runs and issued one walk. The Vikings offense was led by Nick Banowetz went 2-for-3 with two triples, a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Dirksen went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Jack Hines went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Ballweg had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Sam Siegel and Trevor Winterstein both earned a walk and Tate Meiners went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI.

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 5 ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 2

(Saturday March 25th)

The Vikings defeated the Huskies in game three of their three game series, as their bats come alive. They collected four doubles and a triple, to give their pitchers a good deal of support. Righty Seth Miller from Blaine High School started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Ashton Michel threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Adam Diedrich threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by Nick Banowwetz, he went 4-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tate Meiners went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jack Hines went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he had a walk and Ragan Pinnow went 1-for-3 with double for a RBI. Trevor Winterstein went 2-for-4 with a triple, one walk and a stolen base.

The Huskies starting pitcher was righty Ethan Lanthier a sophomore from Northfield High School. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Payton VanBeck a junior from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run and one walk. Righty Riley Ahern a senior from Inver Grove Heights threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Somers, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by center fielder John Nett, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Left fielder Tyler Schiller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Second baseman Sam Riola went 1-for-4 and shortstop Sawyer Smith was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. DH Drew Beier earned a walk an a pair of pinch hitters, Ben Clapp and Otto Grimm both earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES:

UPPER IOWA Peacocks

Wednesday March 29th

1:30/3:30

Fayette, Iowa