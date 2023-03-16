St. Cloud State Baseball Recap

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 17 CALDWELL COBRAS 3

The Huskies put up nine runs in the first inning, they out hit the Cobras twelve to three. This gave the Huskies pitcher great support, righty Eli Emerson, a senior from Rocori High School started and threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty David Van Ort a junior and a transfer from Century College threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery, a junior from Fort Myers, Florida threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil from Albany High School went

3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Otto Grimm from Bemidji High School went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Tate Wallat from Federal Way, Washington went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Mitchell Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Parker Savard a transfer from Dakota County Tech. College went 1-for-3 and Ero Wallin from Silver Bay, Minnesota was credited for. RBI and he scored a run. Noah Dehne a transfer from North Dakota State earned a walk and he scored a run and Mason Diaz from Valparaiso, Indiana earned a walk.

The Cobras starting pitcher Elias Neuron threw one inning, he gave up five hits, nine runs and four walks. Nikki Matos threw threw innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, and one walk. Michael Deusch threw one inning, he gave one hit and Andrew Rodriquez threw one inning, he gave up two runs, two hits, and two walks. The Cobras offense was led by Akkash Santiago, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Noah Putney went 1-for-4 and Chris Bayo went 1-for-3. Malik Little earned two walks and he scored a run and Joshua Lopez earned a walk and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 11 PACE COLLEGE 1

The Huskies completed their spring trip to Florida with big win, they collected elven hits, including three doubles and two home runs. They played solid defense in support of their Righty Drew Beier, a junior from Foley High School. He started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Sawyer Smith from

Shoreland Lutheran High School in Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Huskies offense was led by Huskies catcher, Drew Bulson, a senior from St. Cloud Tech High School. He went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Right fielder Otto Grimm went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Left fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 1-for-4 for a RBI and third baseman Tate Wallet went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mason Primus a senior from Rocori High School earned two walks and second baseman Sam Riola went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Center fielder John Nett went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The PACE starting pitcher was Tyler Rodriguez, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nelson Arroy threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. Brian Priman threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Degan threw one inning, he gave up a hit and one run and Anthony Apollaro threw one inning in relief. Chase Swain threw one inning and he gave up one hit. Their offense was led by Justin Crispino, he went 2-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Matt Rinal and Anthony Labita both went 1-for-3 with a walk and Mitch McCabe earned a walk.

UP COMING GAMES:

SOUTHWEST STATE MN MUSTANGS

Wednesday March 22nd

Joe Faber Field 1:30/3:30