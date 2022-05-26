SCTCC Softball Wins 1, Loses 1 Thursday at National Tourney

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Softball team lost its second game of the day on Thursday in the NJCAA Division III Softball Tournament.

In the second game, they were beaten by Brookdale 6-2.

In the first game on Thursday, the Cyclones trailed Middlesex County College 0-5 before eventually storming back to get the win 8-6.

The Cyclones will face Herkimer in the 5th place game Friday at 2:00 p.m. in New York.

The Cyclones lost 5-0 to Corning (NY) in the opening round of the tournament in Dewitt, New York.