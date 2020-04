The #11 St. Cloud Technical and Community College basketball team defeated #6 Hostos 106-101 Wednesday night in the opening round of the NJCAA National Tournament in Rochester, MN. The Cyclones are now 26-3 on the season.

Eric Racine led the Cyclones with 29 points, while Torez Kinchen added 23 and Sartell's Paul Coleman added 21 in the win.

The Cyclones will take on Eastfield College at 8 p.m. Thursday in Rochester.