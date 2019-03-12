SCTCC Baseball Splits Doubleheader Monday

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclone baseball team continued their Florida trip with a split in a pair of games.

LEWIS @ CLARK COMMUNITY COLLEGE 11 SCTCC CYCLONES 7

The Trailblazers put up five runs in the first inning, but the Cyclones did come back to tie the game in the seventh. But the Trailblazers of Godfrey, Illinois put up four runs in the tenth inning, the Cyclones couldn’t answer. Matthew Tookey starting on the mound for the Trailblazers and Drew Johnson earned the win.

The Cyclones, Ronaldo Fernandez a freshman from Hialeah High School of Florida started on the mound. Ronaldo threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued six walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Cole Wellman, a sophomore from New Ulm High School thew 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Cordell Lazer, a freshman from Sauk Rapids High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered four runs, issued one walk and he recorded one strike out, he was the pitcher of record.

The Cyclones collected nine hits, including three extra base hits, Gabriel Romero, freshman from Ronald Reagan High School of Florida had a big game. Gabriel went 3 for 4 with a triple for two big RBI’s, his triple tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jordan Mercado a freshman from Mater Lake Academy of Florida went 1 for 4 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored a run. Joselito Baez Jr a freshman from Everglades High School of Florida went 1 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk. Will Funk, a freshman from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luis Massa a sophomore from Voc Rep Costa Rica Puerto Rico went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch an he earned a walk. Logan Aleshire, a sophomore from St. Cloud Tech High School earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Leo Gonzalez, a freshman from WP Davidson High School of Georgia, was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan Ferreira a freshman from Everglades High School of Florida went 1 for 2 and big Daniel Mendoza, a freshman from Juila de Burgos Puerto Rica was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

The offensive leaders for the Trailblazers were: Tate Wargo, he went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Blake Vandiver went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he earned walk. Ernest Plummer went 2 for 5 for three RBI’s and he earned a walk and Yeison Serrata went 1 or 5 with a RBI, scored a run and he walked. Nick Wilke went 1 for 2 with sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ben Massman went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s.

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 MONTGOMERY COLLEGE 2

The Cyclones were down early in his ball game, but they did put up five runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth inning. They collected eleven hits, including three doubles in this big win. Yadiel Torres a freshman right hander from Manuel Cruz Madeira Puerto Rico started on the mound, he threw complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cyclones had three players with multi-hit games; led by the Cyclones third baseman, Logan Aleshire, he went 2 for 4 for three big RBI’s. Joselito Baez Jr, the Cyclones center fielder, went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Gabriel Romero, their left fielder went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Edmanuelly Gomez a freshman from ESC Sup Voc de Costa Puerto Rico, their first baseman went 1 for 4 with a double. Luis Perez, a freshman from Angel DeLa Guarda VZ second baseman, went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Luis Massa the Cyclones DH, went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he score a pair of runs. Nathan Pereira a sophomore from Westwood Christian of Florida, the Cyclones shortstop went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Brandon Puig a freshman from the City of Hialeah Educational Academy of Florida, the Cyclones catcher, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. A very flexible freshman, Will Funk, has played second base, DH and right field went 1 for 4.

The Raptor’s of Maryland, starting pitcher was Zeke Gongala and the pitcher of record. AJ Javitt went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Wykoff went 2 for 4 with a double.

NEXT UP FOR THE CYCLONES:

Tuesday March 12 th

ERIE COMMUNITY COLLEGE