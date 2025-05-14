SCTCC Baseball Hosting North District Tournament At The MAC This Week

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones will host the North District Plains Tournament this week at the Municipal Athletic Complex's Dick Putz Field. The Cyclones went 2-1 in the Region XIII Tournament to advance to this round.

The Cyclones (28-17) beat North Dakota College of Science in the opening game of the Region XIII tourney, then lost 1-0 to Riverland Community College. SCTCC was able to bounce back in their rematch with North Dakota College of Science with a resounding 18-0 victory on Saturday night to advance.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College will play against the Century College Wood Ducks on Thursday, May 15th at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. First pitch is set for 2 p.m., with the game to be followed by a matchup between Alexandria Technical Community College and Riverland Community College at approximately 5 p.m..

The action will continue with three games on the schedule for Friday, May 16th, beginning at 11 a.m.. The championship game is set for Noon on Saturday.