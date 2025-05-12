NJCAA Baseball Regional Tournament Summaries – May 9th and 10th, 2025

2025 NJCAA REGION XIII TOURNAMENT

MAY 9th/10th/Friday and Saturday

RIVERLAND BLUE DEVILS 1 SCTCC CYCLONES 0

The Blue Devils defeated the Cyclones, each team collected three hits, and they played very solid defense. Jack Sorensen started on the mound for the Blue Devils, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The offense was led by Sam McEvoy, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Jonathan Mora went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Alberto Rigual went 1-for-3 with a walk. Evan Lenz had two walks and Raul Martinez had a walk.

Hayden Frank started for the Cyclones, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Owen Hindermann threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-4 with a double, Max Reis went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Hayden Frank went 1-for-3 with a walk. Devan Meran had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Danny Sanchez had a walk and a stolen base and Terrance Moody had a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 13 NDSCS WILDCATS 12

The Cyclones defeated the Wildcats, they out hit them twelve to seven and they collected four doubles and a triple. They were behind the whole game in this three hour Marathon. They scored a bunt and a wild throw for them to score from third for the go ahead and winning run. Griffin Dosan started on the mound for the Cyclones, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nathan Zander threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Hindermann threw 2 2/3 innings, he walked four and he recorded two strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw one inning to close it out, he had two walks.

The Cyclones offense was led by Hayden Frank, he went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Terrance Moody went 2-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Danny Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a two doubles for two RBIs, a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Luke Dam went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs, and Devan Meran had four stolen bases, a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kinnick Christensen had a RBI, Reece Berberich had a walk and he scored a run and Max Reis went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

Garret Solberg started on the mound for the Wildcats, he thew 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Trace King threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he had five strikeouts. Nick Zach threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and two walks.

The Wildcats offense was led by Skyler Fields, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Ryan Lowe went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and Ben Clouse went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Mason Allmaras went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, a walk, stolen base, a RBI and he scored a run. Stanley Belaskie went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Carter Maasjo had two walks and he scored a run and Max Heen had four walks and he scored two runs.

SCTCC CYCLONES 18 NDSSS WILDCATS 0

The Cyclones scored early and often, they out the Wildcats thirteen to three, including a double and home run. They put up six runs in the third and eight in the fourth to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Evan Acheson a righty from Rocori HS threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up three singles, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Kinnick Chrstensen went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Hayden Frank went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Danny Sanchez went 1-for-1 with a huge first inning home run, for four RBIs, three walks and he scored three runs. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Devan Meran had a RBI, two walks and he scored three runs, AJ. Galvin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored two runs. Luke Dam went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Max Reis went 2-for-3 and he scored three runs.

Dyllon Geiser threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Hoyme threw one inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs and four walks. Tori Uhlich went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Mason

Allmaras went 1-for-2 and Carter Maasjo went 1-for-1 with a walk.

NCTC PIONEERS 12 ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 4

The Pioneers defeated their regional rivals the Legends, they out hit them twelve to ten. Kyle Robinson started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, four runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense leaders were Isaac Lopez, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Austin Amesquita went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Tamez went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Joshua Torres went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs.

DaShauun Robinson started on the mound for the Legends, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Blake Mensa threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he had a strikeout.

Jonah DeJong led the Legends on offense, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Connor Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Josmer Ortiz-Aponte went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Gabe Cabrera went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Hunter Brodina went 1-for-3.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 11 ITASCA VIKINGS 7

The Legends defeated their region rivals the Vikings, they out hit them seventeen to ten, including three doubles, a triple and a home run. They were aided by seven walks, this gave their starting pitcher a great deal of support. Jalen Vorpahl threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jonah DeJong threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts. Zach Anderson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Legends offense was led by Jaden Drill, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Gabe Cabrera went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run, Josmer Ortiz-Alponte went 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run. Isaac Hamann went 2-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and a stolen base and Connor Davis went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Devin Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs, and Hunter Brodina went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden Evers went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

T. J. Ritchter threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Nathan Jerkins threw two innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and one walk. Aidan Carlson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. David Heinen threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

Their offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs, Hayden Smith went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Schultz went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and a walk. Alex Menge went 2-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Thomas Vekich went 1-for-4 with a walk. Kayden Mork had two walks, Cooper Flaig scored two runs, Matt Yorema had a walk, Dierks Opatz and Roberto Cruz both had a walk.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 11 NORTHLAND COMMUNITY 4

The Legends defeated the Northland to advance to next weekend, they out hit them fourteen to seven, Jaxon Schoenrock threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Devin Gutierrez threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Devin Gutierrez, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run Gabe Cabrera went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Connor Davis went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Hunter Brodina went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Jonah DeJong went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Jaden Drill went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Isaac Hamann went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Cooper Dack scored a run and he was hit by a pitch.

Brandon Castilleja started on the mound for Northland, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Royce Fisher threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, and he had a strikeout. Kendrick Richinsin threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joshua Torres, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Cooper Lawerence went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Smith went 1-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and he scored a run and Gamaliel Vasquez went 1-for-4 with a double. Jeremiah Vallejo had a RBI, a walk and a stolen base and Tyler Tamez went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Justin Amesquita went 1-for-5, Austin Amesquita had two walks and he scored a run and Hector Fernandez went 1-for-4.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 12 WESTERN TECH COLLEGE 0

The Legends defeated regional rivals Western Tech, they out hit them eleven to four, including two doubles and they were aided by six walks. Devin Gutierrez threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts. Zach Anderson threw three innings, he gave up four hits.

Their offense was led by Jonah DeJong went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jaden Drill went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Devin Gutierrez went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Connor Davis went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Brodina went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Hamann went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run and Josmer Ortiz-Alpone had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Cooper Dack had a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Gabe Cabrera had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Drew Livin started on the mound, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and four walks. Adam Lorrig threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and two walks. Andrew Maenner threw 1 1/3 innings, he retired four batters.

Their offense was led by Brady Hadler, he went 1-for-3, Colby Atkinson went 1-for-2 and Andrew Lorge had a walk.

RIVERLAND BLUE DEVILS 15 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 7

The Blue Devils defeated the Warriors, they out hit them twenty to six, including a home run and a double. Carter McQuery threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, seven runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Riley Jax threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Karlo Aguirre, he went 4-for-5, with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs, Alberto Rigual went 4-for-5, for three RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Evan Lenz went 3-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. David Gonzaga went1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run.

Dominic Rose started on the mound for the Warriors, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Brennan Fictum threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, five walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Max Athmann, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Prieve went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Sergio Fernandez went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Mason Macziewski went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Gabe Rohman went 1-for-4, Elliot Domalaga and Blake Morris both had a RBI and Kael Nelson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 11 HIBBING BLUE JACKET 1

The Warriors defeated the Blue Jackets, they out hit them eight to three, including a triple and a double. Joe Liebl threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The offense was led by Riley Dikken, he went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs and Andrew Parieve went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk. Mason Macziewski went 3-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Max Athmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Elliot Domagalo went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Gabe Rohman went 1-for-4. Blake Morris had two walks and he scored a run, Sergio Fernandez had a walk and he scored a run and Kael Nelson scored a run.

For Hibbing Landon Wood threw five innings, he gave up two hits, seven runs, one walk and he had eight strikeouts. Hunter Munson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Bruce Sygh went 1-for-2 with a walk and Dantin Winnipeg went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

NDSCS WILDCATS 13 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 5

The Wildcats defeated the Warriors, they out hit them fourteen for four. Ben Clouse threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Carter Maasjo closed it out with 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

Their offense was led by Stanley Belaskie, he went 2-for4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Masen Allmaras went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tori Uhlich went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Skyler Fields went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Ryan Owen went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Carter Maasjo went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Wrigley Gunderson went 1-for-2, with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Trace King had two walks and he scored three runs and Ben Clouse went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Gabe Rohman, the threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, six walks and he had one strikeout. Kael Nelson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he had one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Blake Morris, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Max Athmann went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, with a walk, stolen base, hit by pitch and he scored a run. Elliot Domagala went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Kael Nelson had a walk and he scored a run. Mason Macziewski, Joe Liebl and Riley Dikken all had a walk.