RUSS MATT CENTRAL FLORIDA TOURNAMENT

(MARCH 7th)

ASHLAND EAGLES 4 SCSU HUSKIES 0

The Eagles out hit the Huskies six to one, Griffin Ailes threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. D. Smith threw one inning, he gave up one walk and C. Carter threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Nate King, he went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Sean Kruecekberg went 1-4 for a RBI and Max Albert went 1-2 for a RBI. Ryan Shimek went 1-4 with a triple, Drew Stevens went 1-4, Collin Overbolt had two walks and he scored a run and Billy Howard scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher AJ Price a lefty sophomore threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Seth Luther a righty junior gave up one hit, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Eric Bello went 1-3 and Hayden Frank and Liam Moreno each had a walk.

CALFORINIA VULCANS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 3

The Vulcans and Huskies each had seven hits. The Vulcans had a home run, two doubles. This gave Beau Bigam enough support, he threw nine innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chad Helwich, went 3-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Colin Patterson went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kyle Rizzo went 1-3 for a RBI and Caleb Collinns went 1-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Eamonn Mulhern, a senior righty threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Parker Lewin a righty sophomore threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brayden Simones a righty freshman from Sartell HS threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Eric Bello, he went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Hayden Konkol went 1-4 for a RBI. Wilmis Castro went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Liam Moreno went 2-4. Wyatt Tweet went 1-4 and he scored a run,Nick Ibrahim went 1-2 and Ryan Cahoon had a walk.