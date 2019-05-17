SCTCC Baseball Recap

SCTCC CYCLONES 11, HIBBING COMMUNITY COLLEGE CARDINALS 4

The Cyclones defeated the Cardinals Thursday as they collected fifteen hits including three extra base hits to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Joselito Baez Jr a right handed freshman started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Cordell Lazer a freshman right hander threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones were led by their sophomore All American Luis Massa, he went 3 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The Cyclones sophomore catcher, Cole Wellmann went 3 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Their sophomore third baseman Nathan Pereira went 2 for 3 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks. Freshman DH Daniel Mendoza went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and freshman right fielder Will Funk went 2 for 4, with a bunt single, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sophomore first baseman Logan Aleshire went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Freshman left fielder Leo Gonzalez went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Freshman second baseman Bryan Ferreira was credited with a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and freshman shortstop Jordan Mercado went 1 for 6 and he scored a run.

The Cardinals Braydon Borg was their starting pitcher and the pitcher of record. Jaiman Lamphere went 2 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch and Derrick Calvillo went 1 for 4 with a double. Evan Jerome went 1 for 4 and he scored two runs and Chandler Dilday went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Kennie Rivera went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Dylan Montagna went 1 for 2 and Jordan Perez went 1 for 4.

SCTCC CYCLONES 6 RIVERLAND BLUE DEVILS 0

The Cyclones defeated the Riverland Blue Devils behind a very good pitching performance by right handed sophomore Austin Gohl a Sartell-St. Stephen High School grad. He threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Cyclones got on the board in the fourth inning, they put up three runs and two more in the sixth and a additional insurance run in the eight inning.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Luis Massa a sophomore from Republic of CR High School of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, he went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI, a sacrifice fly and a stolen base. Logan Aleshire a sophomore from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI, a sacrifice fly and a stolen base. Cole Wellmann a sophomore from New Ulm High School went 2 for 4 with a double and Bryan Ferreira a freshman from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida was credited for a RBI, sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Nathan Pereira a sophomore from Westwood Christian High School of Miami, Florida went 1 for 5 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Mercado a freshman from Mater Lakes Academy of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 5 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Pinch hitter Joselito Baez Jr a freshman from Everglades High School Miramar, Florida earned a walk. Pinch runner Emilio Ferrer a freshman from City of Hialeah Educational Academy of Hialeah, Florida scored a run.

The Blue Devils Alex Jeranek started on the mound, he was their pitcher of record. Yadiel Ortiz, Renzo Rodriguez and Tyler Gearin all went 1 for 4 and Paxton Nelson went 1 for 3 for the Blue Devils.

Tournament Scores:

MN STATE 8 ROCHESTER CC 4

CENTURY CC 12 RIVERLAND 2

STCTC 11 HIBBING CC 4

CENTRAL LAKES CC 5 ITASCA CC 2

STCTC 6 RIVERLAND 0

ROCHESTER CC 4 CENTRAL LAKES CC 3

Todays Games:

STCTC CYCLONES vs. ROCHESTER YELLOW JACKETS (12:00) PUTZ

WINNER PLAYES @ 6:00 @ PUTZ vs. loser of MN STATE SPARTANS and CENTURY WOOD DUCKS