Central MN Junior College Baseball Update

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE RAMS

CENTRAL LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

(ALL RUSS MATT TOURNAMENT GAMES/FLORIDA)

Tuesday March 5th

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 21 MN. NORTH COLLEGE MESABI 3

The Warriors out hit the Norse Athletics thirteen to five, including a pair of doubles and a pair of triples and they benefited from nine walks. The Warriors had a pair of big innings, they put up seven runs in the third inning and a dozen in the fourth inning. The Warriors starting pitcher righty sophomore Sam Etterman from Willmar High School threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Sam Etterman, he went 4-for-5 with a triple for five RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Gabe Helget from Dassel-Cokato high School went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson High School went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Lang from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Eischens from New Prague High School went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Olson from St. James High School went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Brady Perleberg form Brandon-Evansville High School went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Riley Lessman from New London-Spicer High School went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nick Schmitt from Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Athmann from Paynesville Area High School earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Luke Ruter from New London-Spicer High School earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Hank Bulson from St. Cloud Tech High School earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for MESABI was Sam Sigurdson, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Aiden Degner, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Will Bittmann went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Isiah Birthday went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Cameron Pietrusa went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Brodie Vining went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 11 NDSC SCIENCE WILDCATS 4

The Warriors defeated the NDSC Science, with seven timely hits including a triple and a pair of doubles and they were aided by nine walks. The Warriors starting pitcher was righty freshman Nolan Eischens, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Mason Macziewski threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by third baseman Andrew Prieve, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Pitcher Nolan Eischens went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Sam Etterman went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Cole Dolezal from New London-Spicer High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Caden Lang went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Second baseman Dylan Greg from Madelia High School earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Right Fielder Max Athmann earned a walk and he scored two runs. Left fielder Jaxon Gustafson earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Ruter earned a walk and he scored a run.

NO STATS WERE AVAILABLE FOR THE WILDCATS

Wednesday March 6th

SCTCC CYCLONES 13 PENN ALLEGHENY LIONS 8

The Cyclones out hit the Lions nine hits to eight, including a pair of triples and two doubles and they were aided by eleven walks. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was righty sophomore Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Will Thorn from Becker High School threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters. Righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Paynesville Area High School threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo High School. he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Alejandro Diaz form Sapulpa, Oklahoma went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jake Ince from Aitkin High School went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Reece Berberich from Thompson, ND had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Reis form Beatrice, Nebraska earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Asher Giese form Burnsville High School went 1-for-2.

The Lions starting pitcher was Scott Giovanni, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Slater threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, eight runs and two walks. Preston Pierce threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Lions offense was led by Drew Evans, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Jennings went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Luke Evans went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run. Les Creehan went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Matt Gunning went 1-for-5.

ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 11 MID-MICHIGAN LAKERS 1

The Legends out hit the Lakers nine to five, including four doubles and they were aided by six walks. The Legends put up five big runs in the third inning. Starting pitcher righty freshman Tori Helget threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and three walks. Jaden Drill threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Carter Lang from New Ulm High School, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jasper Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Henrichs from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaden Drill from Courtland, Mn earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas earned a walk and he scored a run.

The staring pitcher for the Lakers was James Kenney, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ryan Carson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zane Garrett led their offense, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI. Jayden Clark went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk, Justin Lach went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Schultz went 1-for-2 with a walk.

Thursday March 7th

Game #1

NIAGARA COUNTY THUNDER 2 ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 1

The Legends were out hit seven to two and the Thunder had a huge two run home run. The Thunders starting pitcher was Andrew Damiani, he threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Steven Merkel went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Andrew Stillinger went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk. Nicolas Schultz went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Matt Prococo earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Legends was lefty sophomore Jalen Vorpahl, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.Righty sophomore Caden Sand threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Caden Lang earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

Game #2

NIAGARA COUNTY THUNDER 10 ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 0

The Thunder out hit the Legends ten to four and they were aided by nine walks. The starting pitcher for the Thunder was Andrew Johnson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded eight strikeouts. Connor Rittan threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Owen Gillman went 1-for-4 with a three run home run. Andrew Stillinger went 1-for-2 with a three run home run and two walks. Nigel Sebastianelli went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Nicolas Schulte went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.

The Legends had seven pitchers threw in the course of the ball game. The Legends offense was Josmer Ortiz Aponte went 1-for-1, Noah Lower went 1-for-1, Jaden Drill went 1-for-1, Gunnar Hall went 1-for-2 and Maddox Mortensen earned a walk.

Game #1

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 22 LAKE REGION SC ROYALS 4

The Warriors out hit the Royals twelve to seven, including a home run and a double and they were aided by ten walks. Righty freshman Gabe Rohman from New London-Spicer High School started for the Warriors. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Blake Siegel from Waconia High School threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Tanner Olson from St. James High School, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Max Athmann from Paynesville Area High School went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson High School went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Sam Etterman from Willmar High School went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Hank Bulson from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Eischens from New Prague High School earned a walk, he was credited for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Sergio Fernandez from Willmar High School went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Macziewski form Howard Lake-Waverly -Winsted High School earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Lang from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School earned two walks, was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Ruter from New London-Spicer High School went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

NO STATS WERE AVAILABLE FOR THE ROYALS

Game #2

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 12 LAKE REGION SC ROYALS 2

The Warriors out hit the Royals ten to four, including a grand slam and a double and very good defense. Righty freshman Gabe Helget from Dassel-Cokato High School threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by left fielder Caden Lang, he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. DH Riley Dikken from Redwood Valley High School went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. First baseman Tanner Olson went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Catcher Cole Dolezal from New London-Spicer went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Center fielder Sam Etterman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Shortstop Nolan Eischens went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Third baseman Andrew Prieve was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Right fielder Luke Ruter went 1-for-2 and he scored a trio of runs.

NO STATS WERE AVAILABLE FOR THE ROYALS