SCTCC Baseball Recap

Dave Overlund

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones ran their winning streak to 16 games with a pair of wins over Central Lakes College on Wednesday. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

SCTCC 5 CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 4 (9 In)

The Cyclones and the Raiders both scored four big runs in the third inning and it remained tied till the ninth inning. Freshman Joselito Baez Jr from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida drove in the winning run with a single. He went 2 for 5 for the game. Right hander, Austin Gohl from Sartell-St. Stephen High School started on the mound. He threw eight very good innings, he scattered seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded nine big strikeouts. Right hander Benjamin Negron Declet from Christian Military Academy from Vega Alta, Puerto Rico threw the one inning in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones collected six hits, led by sophomore Luis Massa from Republic of CR High School of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico went 1 for 4 with a big home run for three big RBI’s in the third inning and he earned a walk. Will Funk a freshman from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Cole Wellmann a sophomore from New Ulm High School went 1 for 4 and Brady Burgau a sophomore from Alexandria High School went 1 for 1. Logan Aleshire a sophomore from St. Cloud Tech High School earned a pair of walks and Gabriel Romero a freshman from Reagan/Doral High School of Hialeah, Florida earned a walk. Bryan Ferreira a freshman from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida had a sacrifice fly. Jordan Mercado a freshman from Mater Lakes Academy of Miramar, Florida was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luis Perez a freshman from Angel del La Guarda scored a run.

The Raiders, Stuart Farrand was their starting pitcher and pitcher of record. Jake Kapphahn had a big game, he went 3 for 3 with a home run, for four big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Philip Zynda went 1 for 3 and a walk and Hunter Wicklund went 2 for and he scored a run. Josh Fussy went 1 for 5 and Alan Pietella went 1 for 5 and he scored a run.

SCTCC 13 CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 3

The Cyclones collected seventeen hits, including four doubles. Three had three big innings, they put up four runs in the first inning, three in the fourth and four more in the sixth inning. That was plenty of support for the Cyclones pitchers, freshman right hander Joselito Baez Jr started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win. Freshman right hander, Grant Ludwig from Paynesville HIgh School three two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones had six players with multiple hits, Including first baseman Logan Aleshire, he went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Center fielder, Luis Massa went 3 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Right fielder Will Funk went 2 for 3 with two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. DH Daniel Mandoza went 2 for 2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Cole Wellman went 1 for 3 for three RBI’s and pinch hitter Eddie Torres from Antonio Luchetti Vocational High School of Barceloneta, Puerto Rico went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI. Left fielder Gabriel Romero went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Third baseman Bryan Ferreira went 1 for 3 and second baseman Jordan Mercado went 2 for 5 and he scored a pair of runs. Pinch hitter Zac Ostendorf from Paynesville High School went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Brady Burgau scored run, Eli Backes a freshman from Rocori High School scored a run, Tanner Blommer a freshman from Apollo High School scored a run and Nicolas Doig from CSLR of Winnipeg, Manitoba score a run.

The Raiders, Hunter Wicklund was their starting pitcher and their pitcher of record. Alex Haapajoki went 2 for 3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Guggisberg went 1 for 3 with a RBI. Josh Fussy went 1 for 3 and Phillip Zynda went 1 for 3 and he scored a run.

Up coming games for the Cyclones:

Saturday May 4 th

At Mesabi Range CTC (DH) (12:00/3:00)

Sunday May 5 th

Mesabi Range CTC (DH) (1:00/3:00) Faber Field