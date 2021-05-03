SCTCC Baseball On 18-Game Win Streak

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team has now won 18 straight games after posting four wins this weekend.

SCTCC CYCLONES 18 NORTHLAND CT PIONEERS 7 (5 Innings)

The Cyclones defeated their division rivals the Pioneers in a five inning game, backed by ten hits, including three home runs and three doubles. Starting pitcher for the Cyclones Tanner Blommer threw two innings, he issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Wolff threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up thee hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Anthony Rodriquez threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts and Carter Dox threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Will Funk, he went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for 4 RBI’s. Jake Fietz went 1 for 1 with a Grand Slam for 4 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Erik Holloman went 1 for 3 with a double for 4 RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored twice. Marcus Cantu went 2 for 3 for 3 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Michael Solis went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double and he earned a walk. Drew Beier went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Dylan Haskamp went 1 for 4 and he scored once, Jackson Geislinger earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and Darnavus Martin scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was the pitcher of record, Joseph Lopez thew 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Keaden Klemperer, he went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run and Christian Rodriguez went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Yutrenzka went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he had a pair of walks and he scored a run. Gabe Montilla went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Fred Landman had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Colby Wooten had two walks, Javier Perez had a sacrifice bunt, Augustin Sanchez had a walk and he scored once and Mettavis Robertson had a walk and he scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 22 NORTHLAND CT PIONEERS 1 (5 Innings)

The Cyclones defeated their division rivals the Pioneers, backed by twenty-one hits, including six home runs and three doubles. Starting pitcher enjoyed this support, Grady Fuchs threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 2 for 3 with a grand slam four 4 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Haskamp went 2 for 2 with a two home runs for 4 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Erik Holloman went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles for 3 RBI’s and he scored three runs. Carter Block went 2 for 2 for 2 RBI’s and he scored two runs and Carter Wessel went 1 for 2 with a home run. Keith Harden went 1 for 2 with a home run and Brandon Puig went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Michael Solis went 1 for 2 with a walk, John Blanchette had a RBI and he scored a run and Jackson Peter went 1 for 1 and he scored once. Jake Fietz went 1 for 3 and he scored once. Frank Fernandez went 1 for 2 and Grant Ludwig went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Carter Beck went 1 for 1 with a run, Jayden Vaughn went 1 for 1 with a run, Anthony Rodriguez, Carson Geislinger and Marcus Cantu all scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was their pitcher of record, Agustin Sanchez. Gabe Montilla went 1 for 2 with a home run and Hunter Yutrenzka went 1 for 2.

SCTCC CYCLONES 11 NORTHLAND CT PIONEERS 4

The Cyclones defeated the Pioneers, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and three doubles. Sam Boysen a freshman righty from Rochester John Marshall High School started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Ludwig a sophomore right from Paynesville High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Cordell Lazer sophomore righty from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Will Funk a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School, he went 3 for 4 with a Grand Slam and a double for 6 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Puig a freshman from Hialeah, Florida went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier a freshman from Foley High School went 3 for 4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Erik Holloman a sophomore from Mounds View High School went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored at run. Jake Fietz a freshman from De Pere, Wisconsin went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Carter Beck a freshman from East Grand Forks High School went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run. Michael Solis a sophomore from Gregory, Texas went 1 for 1 and he was hit by a pitch. Marcus Cantu a sophomore from Corpus Christi, Texas and Frank Fernandez a freshman from Homestead, Florida both earned a walk.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Adam Berg was the pitcher of record. Hunter Yutrenzka, went 3 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs, Christian Rodriquez went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s. Agustin Sanchez went 1 for 3 for a RBI, Gabe Montilla went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Javier Peres went 1 for 3.

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 NORTHLAND CT PIONEERS 1

The Cyclones swept four games from the Pioneers, they collected eleven hits, including a home run and two doubles. Drew Beier a freshman righty from Foley High School started on the mound, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Grant Ludwig a sophomore righty from Paynesville High School threw two innings in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Dylan Haskamp, he went 2 for 2 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Brandon Puig went 1 for 3 with a home run for 2 RBI’s. Michael Solis went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Funk went 2 for 2 with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Peter went 2 for 3 with two doubles and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Eric Holloman went 1 for 2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1 for 1, Jake Fietz earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Beck scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Metavis Robertson was the pitcher for record, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gabe Montilla went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Hunter Yutrenzka went 1 for 3. Christian Rodriguez had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a walk, Colby Wooten was hit by a pitch and Fred Landman earned a walk.

CENTRAL DIVISION STANDINGS

CYCLONES 9-0 18-1

SPARTANS 5-5 12-16

RAIDERS 1-5 9-10

PIONEERS 0-5 1-13

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday May 5th

Central Lakes CC Raiders

1:30/3:30

@ Faber Field