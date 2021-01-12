SCSU Women’s Basketball Series At Minot Canceled

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team will face a familiar opponent this weekend, just not the one they planned on. The Huskies were set to play at Minot this weekend, but the series has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Instead, the Huskies will travel to Bismarck, North Dakota for a series with U-Mary. The series will not count toward the NSIC standings but gives the teams an opportunity to get in some game action. Friday's game will tip-off at 6 p.m. and Saturday's game at 4 p.m.

The Huskies split a pair of home games against U-Mary this weekend at Halenbeck Hall and are 2-2 so far this season. The next regularly scheduled series for SCSU will be January 22nd and 23rd at Northern State.

Huskies basketball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.