The St. Cloud State women's basketball team avenged its season-opening loss to Upper Iowa with a 66-50 win over the Peacocks Sunday afternoon at Halenbeck Hall.

The Huskies saw three players score in double figures, led by Brehna Evans' 16.

SCSU will continue its homestand with a series against U-Mary on Saturday and Sunday. The games can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.