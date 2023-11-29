The St. Cloud State volleyball team will play in the NCAA Division II volleyball tournament for a 4th straight season starting Thursday at 5 p.m. in St. Paul against Central Missouri. The Huskies are ranked #6 in the country while Central Missouri is ranked #16. In the central regional NCAA tournament Central Missouri is the 4th seed while SCSU is seeded #5. St. Cloud State head coach Chad Braegelman joined me on WJON.

St. Cloud State's Kenzie Foley leads in nation in kills and was honored this week with the Division-II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Volleyball Region Player of the Year. This is the first time a SCSU volleyball player has received this award. Braegelman says this is an incredible individual accomplishment for Foley and she is a very motivated young woman. He says she likes the spotlight and has performed well in big situations. Braegelman indicates these individual awards happen because of team success. He says Foley's teammates played a big role in helping her achieve this recognition.

The Huskies played in arguable the top Division II volleyball conference in the country and their resume includes wins over the top ranked and 2nd ranked teams in the nation. Braegelman explains they graduated 4 starters last season and to bring in 4 new starters this year was a challenge. He says the team responded well and has grown as the season has progressed.

Braegelman likes that they open play in the NCAA tournament against a non NSIC opponent in Central Missouri but acknowledges they will be a tough opponent. He says it's also good that the regional is being held at Concordia-St. Paul, which is a place they are familiar with and is close to home.

St. Cloud State, Concordia-St. Paul, Wayne State and Minnesota-Duluth of the NSIC are all competing in the Central Regional this week. If SCSU were to win Thursday they would play the winner of the Concordia-St. Paul vs. Oklahoma Baptist match Friday at 7:30 p.m. Concordia is the #1 seed in the region.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Chad Braegelman it is available below.