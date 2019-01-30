SCSU Set To Open Season This Weekend
The Huskies will open their season this coming weekend in Texas, with three big games at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. They will start their season as the No. 4 ranked team in the region.
SCSU has two preseason All-Region Players in pitcher Dom Austing and Outfielder Mitch Malek. The Huskies finished the 2018 season with a 30-17 overall record and were 21-8 in the NSIC. The preseason regional rankings have only Augustana, Southern Arkansas and Central Missouri ahead of the Huskies.
The Huskies will have nearly their entire pitching staff back from the 2018 season, including two-time All American Sheldon Miks in the rotation.
Returning Pitchers:
Sheldon Miks Shakopee HS Senior 6’4 210 Left Hander
Dominic Austing Cathedral HS Senior 6’0 175 Right Hander
Zach Siggelkow St. Anthony Village Senior 6’1 190 Left Hander
Shannon Ahern Holly Angels HS Junior 5:11 185 Left Hander
Matt Butler Neuqua Valley, Ill Senior 6’0 180 Right Hander
Kyle Boser Little Falls HS Senior 6’1 180 Right Hander
Top Position Players:
Mathew Meyer Sauk Rapids HS Senior 6’2 210 1st/Catcher
Mitch Mallek Stevens Pt., Wis. Senior 6’2 205 Outfielder
Jordan Joseph STMA HS Senior 5”8 185 Shortstop
Caden Harris Blue Valley HS Senior 6’1 210 Outfield
Ethan Ibarra Liberty HS Senior 6’1 210 Outfield
Matt Quade Paynesville HS Junior 6’2 205 Infielder
OPENING GAMES
Friday February 1st
Texas A@M University-Kingsville
Houston,Texas (1:30)
Saturday February 2nd
Tarleton State University
Houston, Texas (10:00)
Sunday February 3rd
University of Central Missouri
Houston, Texas (1:30)