SCSU Names New Women’s Hockey Coach

The St. Cloud State University women's team has a new head coach in Steve Macdonald. The former assistant coach was introduced at a press conference held Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Macdonald, who is the fifth coach in program history, spent the past five seasons under Eric Rud as an assistant coach. Rud left the program for an assistant coaching job at Miami University.

St. Cloud State finished the 2018-19 season with a 10-25-2 record, including a 5-19 record in the WCHA.