SCSU Men’s Hockey Unveils Impressive 2021-22 Home Schedule

Fresh off a deep NCAA tournament run that took the St. Cloud State Huskies all the way to the national hockey championship game, SCSU has released its 2021-22 home schedule -- and it looks like a lot of fun.

The matchups set to take place at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center will feature four in-state opponents (Minnesota, UMD, Bemidji State, and Saint Thomas), and five NCAA tournament teams (Minnesota, UMD, Bemidji State, North Dakota, and Omaha).

The Huskies will play 17 games at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in Saint Cloud, including the season opener against the newest D-I team in Minnesota, Saint Thomas on October 2nd. St. Cloud State will then host the Minnesota Gophers on October 16th and Wisconsin on October 22nd & 23rd before beginning National Collegiate Hockey Conference schedule the weekend of November 5th and 6th.

Good things are happening for the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team. Last week, the Huskies announced the return of five seniors for the upcoming 2021-22 season, including senior goalie and NCAA Northeast Regional MVP David Hrenak. With a stacked roster returning for next year, St. Cloud State announced an equally stacked schedule, as the Huskies unveiled their full schedule for 2021-22 Monday morning.

With the announcement of the Huskies full schedule, season tickets for St. Cloud State's 2021-22 schedule are now on sale at www.scsutickets.com or by calling the St. Cloud State athletics ticket office at 1-877-SCSUTIX or 320-308-2137.