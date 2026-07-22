MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIV. 1 SUB STATE 11 (CO-HOSTS SARTELL/COLD SPRING)

WILLMAR POST 167 7 FOLEY POST 298 6

The Post 167 out hit the Post 298 eight to five, including two triples, and a double. Their starting pitcher was Aiden Paulson, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded eigth strikeouts. Logan Fagerlie threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 167 offense was led by Aidan Paulson, he went 1-2 with a tripled for three RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Hudson Sjoberg went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Alex Hoppe went 1-3 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Logan Fagerlie went 1-3 for a RBI, Jordan Ellingson went 2-4 with a tripled, he had a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Madsen went 1-3.

The Post 298 starting pitcher was Teddy Rasmussen, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carson Brenny gave up two hits, two walks and three runs.

The Post 298 offense was led by Jaren Robinson, he went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored a run and Messiah Vizenor went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI. Easton Wojciechowski went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Teddy Rasmussen went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Brady Kipka went 1-4. Noah Brunn had a walk and he scored two runs and Noah Gapinski had a walk and he scored a run.

7:30

SARTELL POST 277 7 COLD SPRING POST 455 3

The Post 277 out hit Post 455 nine to two, including a home run, a triple and a double, five were hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Landon Fish, he threw a gem, a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 277 offense was led by Nolan Hemker went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Daylon Holter went 1-1 with a home run for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run. Trevor Schlangen went 1-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Landon Fish went 2-2 with a double and he had a walk. Miles Simonson went 2-4 with a tripled and he scored a run. Jackson Knott went 2-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Brady Thompson was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Mateo Sequra, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Post 455 starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jace Griffin threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strike and G. Richards threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Post 455 offense was led by Cal Heying, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Nolan VanLoy was credited for a RBI and he had a walk and Jace Griffin had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Reece Kalla went 1-3,, Charlie Upgren was hit by a pitch, Blake Kelley had a walk and Max Fredin had a walk. Noah Olmscheid was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Max Fredin had a walk and Grady Brown scored a run.

(COLD SPRING)

5:00

PIERZ POST 341 7 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 6

The Post 341 out hit the Post 46 seven to six, including a doubles, nine walks and six stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Link Toops, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Grady Young close it out with 1 2/3 innings of relief, he issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 341 offense was led by Grady Young, he went 2-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Haberman went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he had two walks. Bo Woitalla went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and a walk. Jackson Thielen went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he had a walk. Sawyer Lochner was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Preston Saehr went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Link Toops went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk Danny Litke had a stolen base and two stolen bases and Connor Hennessy had a stolen base and a walk.

Post 46 starting pitcher was Connor Neu, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Preston Romaine threw one inning, he gave up two walks and one run. Evan Lemieur threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and John Ahlin threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 46 offense was led by Evan Lemieur went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs and Nolan Sams went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs. John Ahlin went 3-4 with a walk and he scored one run and Ben Anderson was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Preston Romaine was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Liam Thoma was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Izaak Kalis had two walks and he scored a run.

7:30

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 1 ALBANY POST 482 0

The Post 254 out hit the Post 482 six to two, including, five guys collected hits, two stolen bases and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Caseyn Schinkle, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Bowden Washnieski threw 2/3 of a inning to close it out.

The Post 254 offense was led by Gavin Peterson, he went 2-3 and Carter Riedeman went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 with a stolen base, Tavin Gohman and Payton Remer all went 1-3 and Nolan Black earned a walk.

The Post 482 starting pitcher was Kyle Holm, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Connor Plumski, he went 1-2 with a double and he had a walk and J. Allen went 1-2 with a walk. Hudson Linn was hit by a pitch, Alex Kalthoff and P. Roller both had a walk.

JULY 22ND SCHEDULE

(SARTELL)

5:00 COLD SPRING POST 455 vs. PIERZ POST 341

7:00 SARTELL POST 167 vs. SAUK RAPIDS POST 254

(COLD SPRING)

4:30 ALBANY POST 482 vs. WILLMAR POST 167