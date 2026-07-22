The St. Cloud Rox dropped the first game of their four-day, five-game homestand Tuesday night with a 13-8, 12-inning loss to the La Crosse Loggers at Joe Faber Field. The loss sees the Rox record at 33-19 overall this season.

St. Cloud led 3-0 after four innings and 7-2 heading into the ninth before a furious rally by the Loggers forced extra innings. After each team scored a run in the eleventh inning, the Loggers plated five runs in the top of the twelfth inning before keeping the Rox scoreless in the bottom of the frame.

ROX SOLID STARTER

Emerson McKnight charted a quality start for St. Cloud. The lefty allowed just two runs on seven hits and a single walk while striking out seven Loggers. Hunter Poe allowed four runs in two innings of relief and Anthony St. Vincent allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in just one-third of an inning.

ROX SWIPE 11 BASES

The Rox stole eleven bases in the game, led by Aidan Mouton's three swipes, while also drawing eleven walks and registering ten hits.

Jaixen Frost was 2-5 with a run scored for St. Cloud, Brett Griffiths was 2-4 with a pair of runs scored and Alex Dupuy charted a pair of runs batted in.

NEXT UP FOR ST. CLOUD

The Rox will host La Crosse again on Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.