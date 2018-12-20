SCSU Men’s Hockey Hosting USA National Development Team

ST. CLOUD -- Some of the best teenage hockey players in the country will be in St. Cloud next week. The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team is hosting the U.S. National Development Team made up of players under 18.

Associate SCSU Athletics Director Matt Chapman says the exhibition game will be a good test for the Huskies.

They're based out of Detroit, Michigan. It's some of the best under 18 players in the country that go there and play on that team. They play some of our international tournaments for USA Hockey as well. So it's a good time for us to play against some very skilled hockey players, and allow us to get some more players into the line-up.

Chapman says they've lowered the price for tickets to the game to $10 for all seats, and kids from high school seniors and under all get in for free with a paying adult.

The exhibition game next Thursday (12/27) starts at 6:00 p.m. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Huskies record this year is 13-1-2 and they are ranked as the number one team in Division I.