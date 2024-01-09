St. Cloud Area Students to Perform with Grammy-Award Winning Duo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Young musicians from around Central Minnesota will have a unique opportunity later this week.

The Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra (CMYO) is hosting a three-day event at St. Cloud State University. Between 250 and 300 students from 10 local middle and high schools will have the chance to practice and perform with North Carolina husband and wife musical duo Mark and Maggie O’Connor.

The Grammy Award-winning O’Connors play traditional violin and bluegrass fiddle music. Students from Apollo, Cathedral, Kennedy, North, Sartell, South, St. John's Prep, and Tech will get to experience rehearsals and workshops with the O’Connors on Thursday and Friday with a performance at Ristche Auditorium on Saturday. Students have been working with the material since October.

The event was made possible by a grant from the MN State Arts Board. This is the third time a CMYO event has been open to local school programs.

Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra started in 2013 and offers field trips, lessons, camps, and concert performances at four ensemble levels for young musicians around the region.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker