St. Cloud Businesses Among 41 Grant Recipients
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- 41 Minnesota organizations have received a small business assistance grant and two of them are in St. Cloud. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded over $12.5 million to non-profits, higher education institutions, and other community organizations.
The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation will receive $280,000, St. Cloud State University will get $75,000, and The Initiative Foundation in Little Falls will receive over $500,000. Other central Minnesota businesses receiving money include Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Stevens County Economic Development Commission in Morris, and the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.
Over half the funding is going to organizations that will serve business owners and entrepreneurs in Greater Minnesota. DEED says the selection process was very competitive and those that were awarded the funds demonstrated a clear plan to provide culturally relevant services that will contribute to job growth and economic success to communities in Minnesota.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Giving to Anna Marie's A Holiday Tradition For One Family
- New Flower Shop Is Blomming In Little Falls
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- Little Falls Students Make a Splash for a Good Cause
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- Couple Helping Restore Downtown Little Falls One Building at a Time
- Paynesville Native Touring for Latest Novel
Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures
LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Most common fast food chains in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker