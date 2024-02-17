Stefan’s Dream Holding Court After First Day Of KVSC Trivia

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The first night of KVSC's 45th annual trivia contest came to a close at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. Well, Kind of. At the 2:00 a.m. hour teams were given a "homework" assignment so while no questions were being asked for four hours teams had two crossword puzzles to work on. Teams had to email in their answers to the puzzle by morning to get 100 points. All the questions in the crosswords needed to be solved to get any points.

This year's theme is Camp Trivia and already on the first day a good sampling of questions about camps or with "camp" in the question were asked. A couple of sample questions and answers from the first day are:

From Hour 3 (worth 25 points): In the early 1970s a future Rock N Roll Hall of Famer recorded her very first album at an unoccupied MN Summer camp using many local musicians. Who is the artist and where was the camp located? ANSWER: Bonnie Raitt, Enchanted Island on Minnetonka

From Hour 7 (worth 60 points): On page 6 of the 1983 book St. Cloud the Triplet City there is a photo of a band posing in front of a band shell taken in 1888. What is written on the base drum on the left side of the photo? ANSWER: St. Cloud Union Band.

Stefan's Dream 25: Aurora Stefanis is in first place with 2,590 points. Stefan's Dream is the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs of St. Cloud Trivia. They have won the last three contests, 5 of the last 6 and 11 total. After the first day, your top 10 teams are:

Rank Team Name Total Score 1 Stefan's Dream 25: Aurora Stefanis 2590 2 Church of the Voo Doo Panties, WAAAY Too Tight 2485 3 Popcorn 3: Spooky Cabin Ghost Story 2450 4 Team Squirrel 2435 5 It Just Doesn't Matter 2415 6 What Would Learned Pigs & Scooby Doo 2380 7 Pull-start Diesel 2325 8 Meyer Meyer Pants on Fire 2285 9 Our Boob Tube Pitches a Tent 2255 10 Sigma Phi Nothing 2220

