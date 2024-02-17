Stefan’s Dream Holding Court After First Day Of KVSC Trivia
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The first night of KVSC's 45th annual trivia contest came to a close at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. Well, Kind of. At the 2:00 a.m. hour teams were given a "homework" assignment so while no questions were being asked for four hours teams had two crossword puzzles to work on. Teams had to email in their answers to the puzzle by morning to get 100 points. All the questions in the crosswords needed to be solved to get any points.
This year's theme is Camp Trivia and already on the first day a good sampling of questions about camps or with "camp" in the question were asked. A couple of sample questions and answers from the first day are:
From Hour 3 (worth 25 points): In the early 1970s a future Rock N Roll Hall of Famer recorded her very first album at an unoccupied MN Summer camp using many local musicians. Who is the artist and where was the camp located? ANSWER: Bonnie Raitt, Enchanted Island on Minnetonka
From Hour 7 (worth 60 points): On page 6 of the 1983 book St. Cloud the Triplet City there is a photo of a band posing in front of a band shell taken in 1888. What is written on the base drum on the left side of the photo? ANSWER: St. Cloud Union Band.
Stefan's Dream 25: Aurora Stefanis is in first place with 2,590 points. Stefan's Dream is the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs of St. Cloud Trivia. They have won the last three contests, 5 of the last 6 and 11 total. After the first day, your top 10 teams are:
|Rank
|Team Name
|Total Score
|1
|Stefan's Dream 25: Aurora Stefanis
|2590
|2
|Church of the Voo Doo Panties, WAAAY Too Tight
|2485
|3
|Popcorn 3: Spooky Cabin Ghost Story
|2450
|4
|Team Squirrel
|2435
|5
|It Just Doesn't Matter
|2415
|6
|What Would Learned Pigs & Scooby Doo
|2380
|7
|Pull-start Diesel
|2325
|8
|Meyer Meyer Pants on Fire
|2285
|9
|Our Boob Tube Pitches a Tent
|2255
|10
|Sigma Phi Nothing
|2220
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures
LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage