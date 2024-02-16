KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Have you ever listened to KVSC’s annual trivia contest and wondered, who puts together all those funny skits, spoof commercials, and musical themes? The team affectionately known as the “Goat Posse” has been putting together most of those fun elements for 30 years.

Tommy and Andrea Balistreri have been members for several years and Andrea says the ideas for the spoofs can come from anywhere:

"We take it from a bunch of different places and we have a bunch of really, creative, smart people that will be like that's a funny joke or a bunch of us will just be sitting around making jokes and be like hey have you seen that one Youtube thing and we'll be like oh my gosh what if we did "blank" so it will just kind of evolve from that too."

Tommy Balistreri says they don’t do a lot of pre-work before getting together a few days before the contest starts:

"It's a lot of brainstorming, I mean we really, it's sad but we don't do a lot of prep work outside of the intro, which is nearly in the can already, before trivia. We do almost everything once we're here with very few exceptions so we come here, and we get ideas and just being around each other, we gel so it works."

The name “Goat Posse” for the group just kind of evolved. Tommy Balistreri says when Fareed Guyot and some friends started putting the pieces together 30 years ago Station Manager Jo McMullen-Boyer would just refer to them as Fareed and his posse.

Members of the Posse are of all ages and they come back together from all over the country to put together all the fun for trivia. Tommy Balistreri say having a multigenerational group is a big help:

"We're truly multigenerational which is nice. We have, I think our oldest folks are in their mid-fifties now and our youngest folks are probably in their early to mid-twenties so we're kind of all over the place which is great cause we span the generations that really encapsulate trivia."

Andrea Balistreri says there is almost nothing the “Goat Posse” won’t do to help trivia run smoothly:

"But then there's a million other things too, you know phone banks, and some different people to different like back end I-T related, projects related, one of our members was making like some graphics and stuff a couple of weeks ago for us so depends on level of, how much people want to contribute and have as much creative freedom as they want which is part of what makes it fun for everybody."

She says the team puts in hundreds of hours getting the various elements ready and they will start putting some things together as early as January.

Tommy and Andrea say the posse is like a big family, once you are in you’re family, and there is room for everybody. Click on the link below for a sample of one of their Super Bowl commercial spoofs. Or you can visit the "Goat Posse's" website goatposse.com for more.

