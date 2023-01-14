SCSU and CSB Dance Teams Take on Nationals, Huskies Win Big
ORLANDO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud State University team has claimed their fourth straight title.
The St. Cloud State Dance Team won the top honors in the Game Day Performance category at the UCA/UDA College Nationals in Florida on Friday. The team will also compete in the Pom and Jazz semifinals at 3:26 p.m. and 8:38 p.m. Saturday.
The College of St. Benedict Dance Team is also competing on the national stage with their Pom and Jazz semifinal performances happening at 3:45 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.
The finalists will be announced Saturday night and the finals will be held on Sunday when the three-day competition concludes in Orlando.
