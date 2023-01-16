Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships

Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships

University of Minnesota

ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware.

The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday.

The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom competition and third place in the Open Jazz competition.

Get our free mobile app

The College of St. Benedict Dance Team also advanced to the finals in Open Pom and Open Jazz but finished in seventh place in both.

The top spot in Open Pom still went to a Minnesota team with MSU-Mankato taking the gold and UMD earning the bronze. In Open Jazz, UMD took home first, while MSU finished in second.

Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota claimed the top spot in both the DIA Pom and DIA Jazz competitions, beating out schools including Ohio State, Florida State, and Tennessee.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

Filed Under: bennies, college cheerleading and dance team national championships, College of St. Benedict, CSB, dance team, scsu, St. Ben's, St. Cloud State, st. cloud state university, university of minnesota
Categories: Sports, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports