Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships

ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware.

The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday.

The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom competition and third place in the Open Jazz competition.

The College of St. Benedict Dance Team also advanced to the finals in Open Pom and Open Jazz but finished in seventh place in both.

The top spot in Open Pom still went to a Minnesota team with MSU-Mankato taking the gold and UMD earning the bronze. In Open Jazz, UMD took home first, while MSU finished in second.

Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota claimed the top spot in both the DIA Pom and DIA Jazz competitions, beating out schools including Ohio State, Florida State, and Tennessee.

