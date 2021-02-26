SCSU Men’s Basketball Season Ends At NSIC Tourney

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 73-70 loss to Wayne State in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament Thursday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Huskies got off to a slow start offensively as the Wildcats built a 12-2 lead after 3:23, but SCSU was able to battle back and take a 14-13 lead with 12:48 left in the first half.

The teams traded buckets the rest of the way but the Huskies saw the game end when Ryan Bagley's desperation three-pointer missed as time expired.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Huskies were led by Josh Tomasi's 21-point effort, while Caleb Donaldson added 17 points. SCSU's leading scorer Anthony Roberts was held to just 12 points on 1-9 shooting- including 0-5 from three-point range- but the sophomore did make all ten of his free throw attempts.

The Wildcats got points from nine different players, led by Jordan Janssen's 20 and Alec Millender's 12. Janssen also added 14 rebounds for Wayne State in the win.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

SCSU finishes the season with an 8-9 record, while Wayne State improves to 11-6 on the year.

The St. Cloud State University women's team is the defending NSIC Tournament champion and will take on Minnesota State-Mankato in the opening round Friday afternoon.

Friday's game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports with pregame coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. and tip-off set for 1 p.m.