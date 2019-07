SCSU Hockey Single Game Tickets On Sale Tuesday

Single game tickets for the 2015-16 St. Cloud State University hockey season go on sale Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The Huskies made the NCAA Tournament in 2014-15, beating Michigan Tech in the opening game at Scheels Arena in Fargo before falling to North Dakota in the regional final.

Tickets can be purchased at scsutickets.com or by visiting the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

2015-16 SCHEDULE

Oct 3 vs University of Alberta (EXHIBITION)

Oct 9-10 @ Alaska

Oct 16-17 vs MSU-Mankato

Oct 23-24 @ Quinnipiac

Oct 30-31 vs Miami University

Nov 13-14 @ Western Michigan

Nov 20-21 vs North Dakota

Nov 27-28 @ Minnesota

Dec 4-5 vs Nebraska-Omaha

Dec 11-12 @ Denver

Jan 1-2 vs Arizona State

Jan 3rd vs USNTDP (EXHIBITION)

Jan 8-9 vs Colorado College

Jan 15-16 @ Minnesota-Duluth

Jan 22-23 vs Western Michigan

Jan 30-31 North Star College Cup (Xcel Energy Center)

Feb 5-6 @ Miami University

Feb 19-20 @ Nebraska Omaha

Feb 26-27 vs Minnesota-Duluth

Mar 4-5 @ Colorado College