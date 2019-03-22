SCSU Hockey Rakes In NCHC Awards

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team dominated the National Collegiate Hockey Conference awards ceremony Thursday night in St. Paul.

SCSU senior defenseman was named the conference's overall Player of the Year, Defensive Defenseman of the Year and was named to the All-NCHC First Team.

Senior forward Patrick Newell took home Forward of the Year and the league's Sportsmanship Award, as well as a spot on the conference's First Team.

In addition to Schuldt and Newell, Blake Lizotte and Ryan Poehling were also named to the All-NCHC First Team, while defenseman Jack Ahcan and goaltender David Hrenak were named to the All-NCHC Second Team.

First year head coach Brett Larson was honored as the conference's Coach of the Year after posting a 29-4-3 overall record, including a 19-2-3 mark in NCHC contests.

The Huskies will take on Colorado College at the NCHC's Frozen Faceoff Friday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center, and on The River 96.7 FM.