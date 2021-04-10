SCSU Hockey Falls In Championship

SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team finished the season with a second place finish in the NCAA Tournament after losing to UMass 5-0 in the national championship game Saturday in Pittsburgh.

SCSU freshman Veeti Miettinen had a chance to get his team on the board first with a wrist shot that pinged off the post about 1:30 into the opening period. After that, it was all Minutemen as they ran away with the lopsided win despite a strong effort from St. Cloud State.

Aaron Bohlinger got UMass on the board when he buried a feed from Ryan Sullivan on a two-man breakaway at 7:26 of the first period.

Reed Lebster made it 2-0 with just over one minute left in the opening period.

The Huskies were outshot 7-3 in the first period.

UMass forward Phillip Lagunov made it 3-0 with a shorthanded goal at 5:10 of the second with a dangle past Huskies defenseman Nick Perbix and a shot that eluded goalie David Hrenak.

UMass increased its lead to 4-0 at 13:45 of the second period on a Matthew Kessel power play goal. SCSU outshot the Minutemen 12-6 in the second period.

The Minutemen would add one more goal in the third period, scored by Bobby Trivigno, to finish the scoring at 5-0. SCSU finished the game scoreless in three power play chances, while Massachusetts was 1-2 with the man advantage.

The Huskies' season ends with a record of 20-11. SCSU finished the NCHC regular season in second place, the NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament in second place and the NCAA Tournament in second place.

Here are Some St. Cloud State Hockey Players Who Now Play in the NHL

Categories: College Hockey, College Hockey SCSU, college sports, SCSU, SCSU Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top