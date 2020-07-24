SCSU Football Coach Steve Grimit Passes Away At 57

Longtime St. Cloud State University football coach Steve Grimit has passed away. He was 57 years old.

Grimit spent 27 years coaching at St. Cloud State with the football and wrestling teams. Most recently, he was the defensive line coach under Scott Underwood before SCSU dropped its football program.

No cause of death was immediately shared.

From SCSU:

Grimit served as the Huskies’ defensive line football coach for 27 years and was also SCSU’s head wrestling coach for 12 seasons. He coached numerous All-Conference and All-America players, helped the Huskies win two conference championships and earn four NCAA playoff bids during his tenure with the Huskies. As SCSU’s wrestling coach, Grimit led the Huskies from 1993 to 2006. He coached 14 All-America wrestlers during his tenure at SCSU and also coached SCSU NCAA Division II champion Gene Hanemann in 1995, who was the Huskies’ first NCAA DII individual champion. Prior to landing at St. Cloud State, Grimit coached at Western Illinois University and Valparaiso University. He wrestled and played football in college, qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships and was a co-captain of his Western Illinois football team in 1985. Grimit graduated from Western Illinois University in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in physical education and was a graduate of Blair High School in Blair, Neb. A longtime resident of St. Cloud, Steve is survived by his wife Kim and their two children, Nicole and James. A visitation for Coach Grimit will be held on Thursday, July 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home at 3013 Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud, Minn. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church (2555 Clearwater Road in St. Cloud, Minn.).

News of Grimit's passing led to many tributes on social media.