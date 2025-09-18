The Cathedral football team will be looking for its third straight win when it hosts Kimball Friday night at St. John's University. The Crusaders are coming off of a 55-8 win over KMS on the heels of a 49-8 win over ACGC in week two.

The Cubs are currently 1-2 on the year. Kimball fell to Royalton in week one, shut out Paynesville in week two and lost a close game against Osakis in week three.

BEMIDJI (1-2) @ SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (0-3)

The Storm is looking for its first win of the season after falling to Brainerd in week three by a 49-14 final score.

The Lumberjacks enter Friday's game at 1-2 with losses to Elk River (week one) and Buffalo (week three) sandwiching their week two win over Grand Rapids.

SARTELL (1-2) @ BRAINERD (3-0)

The Sabres fell 42-14 to Alexandria at home last week after beating Tech 22-0 in week two.

The Warriors snuck past Buffalo in week one before blowout wins over Duluth East and Sauk Rapids-Rice in weeks two and three, respectively.

TECH (1-2) @ DETROIT LAKES (1-2)

The Tigers lost to Breck in a close game in week two and picked up their win in week one against North St. Paul.

The Lakers picked up their first win of the season last week at Princeton following losses to Delano and Fergus Falls.

ROCORI (2-1) at WILLMAR (1-2)

The Spartans are 2-1 after wins over Totino-Grace and Hutchinson. Last week's 15-14 win over Hutchinson came on the road.

The Cardinals are 1-2 and fell 41-7 at Marshall last week.

MILACA (0-3) @ APOLLO (0-3)

The Eagles have suffered setbacks to Osakis and Albany at home and, most recently, at Royalton in week three.

Milaca is also 0-3 after home losses to Watertown-Mayer and Little Falls followed by a road loss to Rockford in week three.

FOLEY (1-2) @ LITTLE FALLS (1-2)

The Falcons have lost back-to-back games following their week one win over Glencoe-Silver Lake, including a 40-6 loss last week to Annandale.

Little Falls beat Milaca in week two but fell 57-8 against Litchfield last week.

PRINCETON (0-3) @ BECKER (1-2)

The Tigers are 0-3 after losing to Hutchinson, Zimmerman and Detroit Lakes so far this season.

The Bulldogs lost to Orono in week one, beat Hutchinson handily in week two then lost 28-7 at Fergus Falls last week.