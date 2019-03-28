SCSU Football Announces 2019 Schedule

The St. Cloud State University football team recently announced the schedule for the upcoming 2019 season. The Huskies finished 2018 7-4.

The Huskies will open the 2019 campaign in Bismarck, North Dakota against the University of Mary on Thursday, September 6th. SCSU beat the Marauders on a last-second touchdown at Husky Stadium in the 2018 opener.

St. Cloud State will not meet Minnesota State-Mankato during the regular season, but will get to face Minnesota Duluth at Malosky Stadium on September 21st.

SCSU football can be heard all season long on AM 1240, WJON, with the voice of the Huskies, J.W. Cox.

HOME GAMES IN BOLD

Thursday, September 5 @ Mary – 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 vs. Minn.-Crookston – 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 @ Minnesota-Duluth – 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 28 vs. Northern State – TBA*

Saturday, October 5 vs. Concordia-St. Paul – 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 at Augustana – 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 vs. SMSU – 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 at Winona State – 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 at Bemidji State – 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 vs. Minot State – 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 vs. MSU-Moorhead – 1 p.m.