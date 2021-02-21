SCSU Falls to UMD in Regular Season Finale

DULUTH -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team fell to the University of Minnesota-Duluth on the road Saturday.

St. Cloud built up a nice lead for themselves in the opening quarter, outscoring Duluth 21-13. In the second, both teams added 12 to their scores to keep the gap at eight points in SCSU's favor.

The Bulldogs started a rally in the third, outscoring the Huskies 20-18 to shrink St. Cloud's lead to 51-45. UMD continued that momentum in the final quarter, going off for 24 points while holding SCSU to just nine. With that, the Bulldogs had enough to secure the win 69-60.

For the second game in a row, UMD's Brooke Olson led all scorers with 26 points. Tori Wortz led the way for St. Cloud with 25 points and four rebounds. Nikki Kilboten added 11 points, nine rebounds, and a steal.

The Huskies end the regular season 10-4 overall to secure the no. 2 seed in the NSIC North Division and will participate in the conference tournament next weekend. UMD will also be playing in the tournament, securing the no. 1 seed in the division.