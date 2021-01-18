SCSU Basketball Posts Pair Of Weekend Sweeps

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team swept Minot State in their first home series of the season, while the women's team took care of business in a non-conference matchup with U-Mary.

The men's team earned a 80-78 win on Saturday thanks to a last-second shot by Ryan Bagley. SCSU then blew out the Beavers on Sunday thanks to a big game from Bagley, who notched 21 points on 6-6 shooting from the floor.

The Huskies came out of the gates hot on Sunday, jumping out to an early 11-2 lead and never looking back. SCSU led by as many as 30 points in the second half before a semi-comeback by the Beavers ran out of time.

Sophomore guard Anthony Roberts leads the Huskies with an average output of 17.8 points per game.

The women's team had a change in plans due to COVID-19 protocols at Minot State, traveling instead to Bismarck, North Dakota for a pair of non-conference games against U-Mary.

The Huskies took both games of that series to improve to 4-2 on the season. SCSU is led by the duo of Brehna Evans and Tori Wortz, who have combined to average 31 points per game.

The Above the Rim Husky Hoops Coaches Show airs Monday nights on AM 1390 Granite City Sports with the voice of the Huskies, JW Cox.

The SCSU women's basketball team will remain on the road this weekend to take on the Northern State Wolves, while the men's team will host the Mustangs at Halenbeck Hall. Huskies basketball can be heard all season long on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.