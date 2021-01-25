SCSU Basketball Coach Matt Reimer [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's basketball teams dropped a pair of hard-fought games against #2 Northern State over the weekend at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies are now 3-5 overall this season.

The Huskies fell 79-74 Friday night after holding a lead throughout the first half and keeping the game close in the second half. Coach Matt Reimer says the team missed some opportunities at the free throw line and had some missed assignments defensively that lead to the loss.

Anthony Roberts starred for St. Cloud State in Saturday's game, notching 29 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Northern State star Parker Fox scored 23 points and pulled down 12 boards in the win.

The Wolves finished the sweep with an 81-72 win on Saturday at SCSU, with the game playing out more closely than the final score would indicate.

Freshman Josh Tomasi led a balanced Huskies attack in the Saturday game with 15 points, while Fox again filled up the stat sheet with 21 points and 21 rebounds.

The Huskies will hit the road this weekend for a series in Moorhead. Tip-off times are set for 6 p.m. on Friday night at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Huskies basketball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.