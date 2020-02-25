SCSU Baseball Weekly Recap- February 24th, 2020

The SCSU baseball team opened its season with a road trip to Joplin, Missouri last week. Roger Mischke provides a recap of the action.

SCSU HUSKIES 6 WASHBURN UNIVERSITY 2

The. Huskies opened their season in Joplin, Missouri on Friday February 14th with four games thru the weekend. They defeated Washburn University 6-2 to open their season on a positive note. Lefty Matthew Osterburg from Coleman High School of Coleman, Wisconsin started on the mound. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Shannon Ahern from The Academy of Holy Angels threw five innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Huskies were led by several players, Jake Shusterich a junior from Arroyo Grande High School Nipomo, California went 1 for 4 with a double for two big RBI’s and he scored a run as the Huskies DH. Mauro Owens a junior from Yucaipa High School of Yucaipa, California went 1 for 3 with a Dolby for a RBI and he earned a walk. Josh Hill a junior from Tolleson Union High School of Avondale, Arizona went 2 for 3, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Tyler Haijar a junior from Liberty High School of Peoria, Arizona went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. John Nett of Kimberly High School Appleton, Wisconsin went 1 for 4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Rodriquez a junior from Issaquah, High School of Washington had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Aaron Hamann a senior from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado earned a pair of walks and Drew Bulson a red-shirt freshman from St. Cloud Tech HIgh School scored a run.

The starting and pitcher of record for Washburn was Brock Gilliam, he threw 5 1/3 innings. The leading hitters for Washburn was Kros Bay, he went 2 for 4 with a double and Zion Bautin went 2 for 4 and Park Dum had a sacrifice fly.

SCSU HUSKIES 3 NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE 2

The Huskies right hander Blake Flint from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona started on the mound. He threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, one one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Right hander Jacob Bradley from Lake Stevens High School of Washington threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Right hander George Loxtercamp from Bemidji High School threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies were led on offense by their center fielder John Nett, he went 2 for 5 with two big RBI’s. Left fielder Josh Hill went 2 for 4 for one RBI and Right Fielder Matt Quade from Paynesville High School went 3 for4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Catcher Drew Bulson earned a walk and he scored a run and catcher Josh Sandoval also earned a walk and he scored a run. Shortstop Kyle Rodriguez earned a a walk, First baseman Jake Shusterich earned a walk and third baseman Alex Holets earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for Northwest Missouri State was Max Spitzmiller, he threw seven innings. Zac Shadlow was the pitcher of record as he threw two innings. Their leader hitters were Jacob Pinkerton, he went 3 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Kiosks went 1 for 3 with a double, Warren Donavan went 1 for 4 with a double and Connor Quick went 1 for 2.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN STATE 13 SCSU HUSKIES 1 (7 Innings)

They were playing their eighth game of the season already, Zach Shoemaker started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up just three hits, issued a pair of walks, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by four home runs, with Jordan Fitzpatrick leading the way, he went 1 for 3 with a grand slam and he earned a walk. Brad Willis went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and he scored three runs. Joe Kinder went 1 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dexter Swims went 1 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s. Matt Miller went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and Troy Sogan went 3 for 3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he score three runs. Tom Stevenson went 2 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs.

The Huskies lefty Trevor Koenig from St. Cloud Tech High School started on the mound, he threw two innings. He gave up eight hits, eight runs, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Right hander Eli Emerson a red-shirt freshman from Rocori High School threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a pair of hits, issued three walks and he gave up two runs. Lefty Avery Stevens from Sleepy Eye High School threw 1/3 of an inning and lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. Right hander Tommy Thompson from Chanhassen HIgh School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies freshman outfielder John Nett led them in hitting, he went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Rodriguez an infielder went 1 for 3 and Mauro Owens went 1 for 2. Josh Hill was credited with a RBI and Catcher Drew Bulson earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 6 MISSOURI WESTERN UNIVERSITY 0

The Huskies ended their road trip to Missouri on a positive note, with a nice win over Missouri Western. The right hander from The Academy of Holy Angels, Riley Ahern started on the mound, he threw six very good innings. He gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Freshman right hander Riley Stevens threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he issued a pair of walks. Lefty Jack Habeck threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Big right hander George Loxtercamp threw 2/3 of inning in relief and Noah Soltero a junior from Shadow Ridge High School of Las Vegas, Nevada threw 2/3 of an inning in relief

The Huskies were led on offense by senior Jake Shusterich, he went 2 for 4 with a pair of home runs and a sacrifice fly for three big RBI’s. Freshman John Nett went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a stolen base, one walk and he scored one run. Junior Kyle Rodriguez went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run and red-shirt freshman Drew Bulson went 1 for 5 with a RBI. Junior Josh Hill went 1 for 4, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored one run. Senior Aaron Hammann went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk, senior Matt Quade had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored one run and senior Lenny Walker earned a walk.

The pitcher of record for Missouri Western was Roy Robles. The leading hitters were Zach Pych, he went 2 for 4, Gustavo Gonzales went 1 for 3 and Andrew Meier went 1 for 4.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday February 25th US BANK FIELD ST. PAUL

Double Header (10:00/12:00

Northern State University

Wednesday February 26th US BANK FIELD ST. PAUL

Double Header (10:00/12:00)

Concordia University St. Paul