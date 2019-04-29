SCSU Baseball Weekend Recap

SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State Huskies hosted Northern State for three games this weekend. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY WOLVES 2 SCSU HUSKIES 0

The Huskies dropped a pair of games to the Wolves, game one was a really good pitching duel with one run scored by the Wolves in the second and fifth innings. The Huskies offense did collect six hits, all singles, they were not able to bunch these hits. Senior lefty, Sheldon Miks from Shakopee High School started and threw a complete game. He scattered seven hits, issued no walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. The lefty’s record dropped to 7-2 on the season.

Getting hits for the Huskies were senior Mathew Meyer from Sauk Rapids High School, he went 1 for 3. Senior Caeden Harris from Blue Valley High School of Leawood, Kansas went 1 for 3. Junior Matt Quade from Paynesville High School went 1 for 3 and senior Toran Shahidi from Ames High School of Iowa went 1 for 3. Junior Lenny Walker from Tolleson High School of Arizona went 1 for 3 and senior Ethan Ibarra from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada went 1 for 3. Junior Najee Gaskins from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona earned a walk and Senior Jordan Joseph from St. Micheal-Albertville High School earned a walk.

The Wolves, John Werner started on the mound, he threw a complete game, giving up six hits, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hayden Hall went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Hayden Houts went 2 for 2, Jeff Disla went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Spencer Larson went 1 for 3 with a stolen base.

Game #2

NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY WOLVES 4 SCSU HUSKIES 3

Both teams collected ten hits, a home run by the Wolves gave them a big boost early in the game. Junior, right hander Blake Flint started on the mound, he is from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Sophomore right hander Riley Ahern threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Senior right hander Matt Butler from Neuqua Valley HIgh School of Naperville, Illinois threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Huskies were led on offense by Lenny Walker, he went 2 for 3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Toran Shahidi went 2 for 4 for with a RBI and Mathew Meyer went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Caeden Harris went 2 or 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Najee Gaskins went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Junior Aaron Hamman from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado went 1 for 4 with a double, Jordan Joseph went 1 for 5 and Mitch Mallek was hit by a pitch.

The Wolves Zach Hrvol started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. John Poldberg threw one inning in relief to earn the save. Dakota Stilson had a big game for the Wolves, he went 3 for 3 with a home run and a double and he scored three runs. Spencer Sarringar went 2 for 5 for 2 RBI’s and Justin Barreneche went 1 for 5 with a RBI. Hayden Hall went 1 for 4, Spenser Larson went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Jeff Disla went 1 for 4.

Saturday April 27, 2019

Game #3

SCSU HUSKIES 6 NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY WOLVES 0

The Huskies found themselves in a scoreless game till the bottom of the seventh inning, when they put a run on a infield hit. They followed that up with five more big runs in the eight innings, to make the final 6-0. They now have a 34-9 overall record and 22-7 in the NSIC. This was a great pitching dual, till the Huskies did break thru. Junior lefty Shannon Ahern from Holy Angels of Inver Grove Heights started on the mound. He threw six very good innings, he scattered five hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Right handed freshman Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School three two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Right hander senior Kyle Boser from Little Falls High School for the second time this season threw in relief. He threw one inning to close it out, he issued one walk.

Junior Lenny Walker the Huskies DH had a good game, he went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s and he earned a walk. Lenny’s first hit in the bottom of the seventh was hit infield single that led to the run of the ball game. Junior Aaron Hamman the Huskies second baseman went 1 for 4 with a double for one big RBI and he scored a run. The Huskies third baseman Ethan Ibarra went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. He was like a vacuum at third base, as he handled several balls hit his direction. Huskies left fielder, Caeden Harris went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. The Huskies catcher Toran Shahidi went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. He has been very consistent with his play behind the plate, as he had another good game. Huskies first baseman Mathew Meyer went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Mathew stretched on a few plays at first base, just like the professionals do. The Huskies crafty shortstop Jordan Joseph, went 2 for 4. The Huskies center fielder, Najee Gaskins went 1 for 3. The way he covers ground in the field, you could almost mistake him for Byron Buxton. Najee earned his 20 th stolen base of the season, which puts him among all time leaders for the Huskies. Matt Quade earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and the Huskies Right Fielder Mitch Mallek earned a walk, he flashed a little leather on the couple plays.

The Wolves starting pitcher Zach Hartford he threw three innings, they used five more pitchers to try to shut down the Huskies. Dakota Stilson went 2 for 4, Justin Barreneche went 1 for 4 and Sam McMacken went 1 for 4. Spencer Sarringer went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Spenser Larson went 1 for 3.

Up Coming Games for the Huskies:

Wednesday May 1 st

University of Mary @ Home (DH) (1:30/3:30) Faber Field

Friday May 3 rd

Southwest Mn State Univ. @ Home (DH) (1:30/3:30) Faber Field

Saturday May 4 th

Southwest Mn State Univ. @ Home (12:00) Faber Field