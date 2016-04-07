SCSU Baseball Tops MSU-Mankato Thursday

The St. Cloud State Huskies baseball team beat Minnesota State-Mankato 5-1 Wednesday afternoon at Joe Faber Field. Originally scheduled as a doubleheader, the Huskies and Mavericks only played one nine inning game due to the cold conditions.

SCSU catcher Zach Metzger was 3-4 with three runs batted in, Reese Gregory was 2-4 with two runs scored and Kyle Lieser went 2-2 with two runs scored.

The Huskies (22-0) will host Upper Iowa this weekend at Joe Faber Field. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for noon.