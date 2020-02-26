SCSU Baseball Sweeps Northern State

The SCSU baseball team swept Northern State in a doublheader at US Bank Stadium Tuesday. Roger Mischke provides a recap of the action.

SCSU HUSKIES 9 NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY WOLVES 0

The Huskies junior lefty, Matthew Osterberg started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued a pair of walks and he recored eight strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by red-shirt freshman Drew Bulson, who went 2 for 3 with a double for three big RBI’s. Junior Mauro Owens went 1 for 1 with a double for two big RBI’s and Senior Matt Quade went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI. A red-shirt freshman Luke Bailey was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice and junior Tyler Hajjar went 2 for 3, he earned one walk and he scored a pair of runs. Senior Lenny Walker went 1 for 2 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman John Nett earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Junior Kyle Rodriguez earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Wolves pitcher of record was John Werner, he threw four innings, gave up four hits, issued one walk, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. The leading hitters for the Wolves were Hayden Hours, he went 1 for 3, Chad Hinkley went 1 for 2 and Tyler Hair went 1 for 2. Isaiah Chevailer and Sarringar both earn walks for the Wolves.

SCSU HUSKIES 3 NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY WOLVES 1

The Huskies got great performances from a pair of brothers from The Academy of Holy Angels. Right hander sophomore Riley Ahern started on the mound, he threw seven very good innings. He gave up just three hits and he recorded nine strikeout to earn the win. senior lefty Shannon Ahern threw two innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Junior Jake Shusterich, he went 1 for 4 with a big two run home run and Junior Mauro Owens went 2 for 3 with a RBI. Senior Lenny Walker went 1 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Senior Matt Quade went 1 for 2 with a double and he scored a run, junior Josh Hill went 1 for 4 and Tyler Hajjar earned a pair of walks.

The Wolves starting picture was Zach Hrval, he threw six innings and John Poldberg threw three innings, he was the pitcher of record. The Wolves were led on offense by Isaiah Chevalier, he went 1 for 3 with a double and Jack Paulson went 1 for 4 with a double. Connor Burgess went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Alex Sauer went 1 for 2. Justin Hutler went 1 for 2 and Spencer Sarringer earned a walk.